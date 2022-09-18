Manuel Akanji Comments On His Premier League Debut

Manuel Akanji has had a fast start to his life at Manchester City. Despite signing just two weeks ago, the Swiss centre-back has started in all of City's last three games.

And while it is still early days, the former Borussia Dortmund man has looked more than competent in the centre of The Cityzens' defence. Akanji has done almost everything asked of him in a defensive sense but has also looked incredibly comfortable in possession and has displayed a nice passing range, which will have encouraged his new manager Pep Guardiola.

The Switzerland international made his Premier League debut in City's comfortable 3-0 win against Wolves yesterday, putting in yet another solid performance.

What was notable about Akanji's performance yesterday was the number of physical battles he won in and around the penalty area, using his body in a harsh but fair manner to avoid giving away penalties.

This physical side of the Premier League is an aspect of his new surroundings that the defender says he is already enjoying. “I felt good. The legs are a little bit tired after the game, but I am used to this in the Bundesliga,” Akanji told Mancity.com after the game.

“These games in the Premier League are more intense and more physical but I felt great. It felt great to be out there for 90 minutes.

“I think the early goal helped us, especially after the Champions League game that we had three days ago (against Borussia Dortmund) and gave us all confidence for the 90 minutes

“With the second goal following we were pretty confident (of winning) and also the red card helped us.

“In the second half they tried again but we defended well, waited for our chance and took it really well so then the game was basically over. It wasn’t easy, but we got the three points.”

Akanji will now jet off to join his Swiss teammates for the forthcoming international break, in which his nation will take on the Czech Republic as well as Spain and his City teammate Rodri.

