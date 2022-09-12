Match Preview: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Following a week absent from football, Manchester City will be raring to play Borussia Dortmund in two days' time.

The two sides will go head to head on Wednesday evening as City look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

City cruised to a resounding 4-0 win in their first European game of the season, and even more worryingly for Dortmund The Cityzens didn't seem to break a sweat against the Spanish side.

City have looked mightily impressive when in league action too, however, the Sky Blues have shown some signs of weakness that should provide Dortmund with some confidence that they can be beaten.

The most glaringly obvious games that highlighted some level of fragility were the Aston Villa and Newcastle draws.

The Cityzens were unable to beat The Magpies and conceded three times in a 3-3 draw with the North East side, in which Allan Saint-Maximin provided the blueprint on how to get at the City defence.

The French winger had the beating of Kyle Walker all afternoon and was involved in all three of his side's goals in what was a player of the match performance.

While Pep Guardiola's side's defensive frailties were on display against Newcastle, it was their poor finishing that resulted in the side dropping another two points against Steven Gerrard's Villa.

The Cityzens squandered several golden opportunities and were ultimately lucky to escape with a point after Phillipe Coutinho had a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

Alongside this, Dortmund are almost guaranteed to provide a much tougher match than Sevilla did last week. While Sevilla seem to be a team in free fall, the Bundesliga club have had a fairly positive start to the season in contrast.

Die Borussen have picked up 12 points from six games in the German top flight thus far, placing them 5th in the table- level on points with rivals Bayern Munich.

However, the away side have displayed some rather glaring defensive weaknesses. These frailties were on display in Dortmund's collapse in the last six minutes of their game against Werder Bremen.

The club were 2-0 up and cruising to three points before Lee Buchanan halved the deficit in the 89th minute. This prompted what can only be described as a complete collapse by Dortmund, who would go on to concede another two goals in the 93rd and 96th minutes.

And their defence did not look any more solid in their defeat to RB Leipzig this weekend. The Red Bull side cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 win against Die Schwarzgelben, in a game where new center-back pairing Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule both looked suspect.

This game cannot be discussed without mentioning the fact that there will also be an extra layer of intrigue surrounding Erling Haaland, who will be playing against his former side for the first time.

The Norwegian signed for Dortmund in 2020 and made a name for himself in Europe thanks to his performances while playing at Signal Iduna Park.

The fixture will also see Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan face their old club, with it also being the former's first game against his old side.

Ultimately, this is a game that City will be expected to win, given both sides' respective starts to the season and the quality of each squad. However, Dortmund are a club that will almost definitely cause The Cityzens more problems than Sevilla did.

It also remains to be seen if City's extended break could have an impact, with the visitors potentially possessing more match fitness considering they played this weekend while City's match was postponed.

It would be safe to expect a more competitive match than City's last outing against Sevilla, while it still being a safe bet to back the home side to secure a win.

