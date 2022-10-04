Match Preview & Prediction: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

After an emphatic 6-3 win against bitter rivals Manchester United in Sunday's Manchester Derby, Manchester City will now face Danish club FC Copenhagen in the third game of their Champions League campaign.

It will be the first time the two sides have faced off against each other since City beat Copenhagen 2-1 in the UEFA Cup in 2009 in the Round of 32, which saw the Sky Blues advance to the Round of 16.

It's been a positive start thus far for City in the competition, who have won their first two games in their group stage against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

The Sky Blues cruised to a resounding 4-0 win against the Spanish side in their first game but found their match against Dortmund much more of a challenge, which they narrowly won 2-1 after coming from a goal behind.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

And with the greatest respect to City's upcoming opponents, The Cityzens will be widely expected to make it three wins from three in Europe tomorrow.

Looking at Copenhagen through the scope of the hierarchy of the European Leagues, it's fair to say that they are the weakest team in this group, with the Danish league having much less quality than the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

But this doesn't mean the visitors should be written off entirely. While the Danish club were easily beaten by Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in their first match, they did manage to hold Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in their second game.

However, we saw what City were able to do to that Sevilla side and if you take a glance at Copenhagen's recent league form it hardly fills you with confidence regarding their prospects of gaining a result tomorrow night.

IMAGO / Lars Moeller

Despite winning the Danish Superligaen last season, the reigning champions have struggled at the start of their domestic campaign. Copenhagen currently sit sixth in the table and have already sacked one manager this season in Jess Thorup, who won them the league title last season.

Thorup was sacked last month before the international break and was replaced by his assistant Jacob Neestrup, who won in his first game in charge this weekend against AGF.

Before this weekend's win, the title holders had only won one game in their last six matches- not exactly the type of form you want to be carrying into a game against arguably the best team in Europe at the moment.

One potential boost for the Danish champions could come in the form of Pep Guardiola opting to heavily rotate his team.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Given that this is a game that The Cityzens will be expected to win, the temptation to rest some key players in both this game and the return fixture next week is an understandable one when you consider that City will be facing Liverpool in two weeks.

If Guardiola was to rest Erling Haaland in particular in either of the games, the Copenhagen defence will be collectively breathing a huge sigh of relief, considering the Norwegian's recent form.

There is only one player that is certain to be absent tomorrow and that is Kyle Walker, who was ruled out by Guardiola in his pre-match press conference today following the injury he sustained against Manchester United.

However, considering that Joao Cancelo is more comfortable playing on the right and Sergio Gomez looked fantastic covering the vacant left-back spot on Sunday, this shouldn't have a huge impact on City's performance.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ultimately, it is hard to see anything other than a Sky Blues victory occurring tomorrow off the back of their stunning performance against Man United.

There is the danger that the players could take their foot off the gas slightly after such an impressive performance. However, after witnessing Sunday's win it seems like this City side could beat most teams while playing to 50% of their capabilities.

The game is scheduled to kick off tomorrow at 8 pm as the Sky Blues look to hold onto their unbeaten record in Europe, which should give them an extra incentive to avoid complacency tomorrow.

Match Prediction:

Manchester City 3-0 FC Copenhagen

It's almost impossible to see anything other than a City win occurring tomorrow after witnessing their terrifying performance on Sunday. It would take a huge level of complacency for The Cityzens to slip up here.

