Match Preview: Sevilla v Manchester City

City will be strong favourites heading into the game after their unbeaten start to the season, however, they will be keen to improve on their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their last match.

While The Cityzens were still the more dominant side in the match, they looked nowhere near as dangerous as they did in their 6-0 battering of Nottingham Forest days before and were wasteful in front of goal when they did create opportunities.

The Sky Blues were ultimately lucky to come away with anything from the game after Phillipe Coutinho looked to have had a goal unfairly ruled out for offside which would have proved to be the winner.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, as stated, the visitors will still be favourites to win the game and Sevilla's start to the season will have done little to change that fact.

In contrast to City's bright start to their campaign, the Spanish club are yet to win a single game and have only gained one point in their four La Liga matches.

The Seville club currently sit 17th in the table with a goal difference of minus five after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in their last outing.

The six-time Europa League winners lost both of their starting center-backs in Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde to Aston Villa and Barcelona respectively, which is likely to have contributed to Los Nervionenses' poor start to the season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Sevilla did sign both Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao to try and offset the impact of the two departing players but Marcao has picked up a hamstring injury which has forced the club to start former City man Fernando out of position at centre-back, with the Brazilian usually being deployed as a holding midfielder.

This is certainly an area the Sky Blues will look to exploit tonight and something that the home team must be fearing, given Erling Haaland's unstoppable form.

However, considering Guardiola's preference for rotating his squad as the midweek fixtures start to pile up, there is no guarantee that Haaland will start the match in what would be a welcome change for Sevilla.

The Cityzens have an important match this weekend against Tottenham in the Premier League, so it would be no surprise if the Spaniard made some alterations to his team with that game in mind.

IMAGO / PA Images

If Haaland is to be dropped then it seems logical for Julian Alvarez to step in and operate as the team's striker. While he may not be on the Norwegian's level, the 22-year-old has proved that he is more than capable of providing goals for his team after netting a brace in his first start of the season against Nottingham Forest.

In terms of other changes that may be a possibility, new signing Sergio Gomez could be given his first start at left-back if Guardiola is keen on giving Joao Cancelo a rest and the Spaniard may be tempted to hand Cole Palmer his first start of the season as he looks to ramp up his involvement within the first team.

If it wasn't for a recent knock to his shoulder Kalvin Phillips would likely have already picked up more minutes than he has done and tonight's game could prove to be the perfect opportunity to ease the former Leeds man into the first team, which in turn would allow Rodri to be rested with one eye on the Spurs game.

There is no guarantee any of these changes will be made, but if Guardiola opts to make several alterations to his team it would be no surprise if his team still ran out comfortable winners, given Sevilla's terrible start to the season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, it is important to remember that the Spanish side have played some fantastic football under Julen Lopetegui over the last few seasons which has yielded a good level of success and will likely produce some fine displays again this season once they've found their feet.

The former Europa League champions are unlikely to be pushovers and City will need to put in a much better performance than they did against Villa if they want to start their Champions League campaign with a win.

But when you consider that City would've most likely beaten the fully firing Sevilla team of last season, it is hard to see any other outcome than a City victory tonight, even if Guardiola does decide to alter his team slightly.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: