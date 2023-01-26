Match Preview & Team News: Manchester City v Arsenal

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal will face each other for the first time this season in a highly anticipated FA Cup clash.

The two Premier League giants were set to square off in the league before the World Cup break but the match was postponed due to Arsenal's involvement in the Europa League.

That fixture has been rearranged for 15 February, which means the two teams will face each other for the first time this season in the FA Cup after being drawn against each other in the fourth round.

The two clubs are leading the title battle in the Premier League, so this match could provide a good insight into who holds the upper hand in the title race.

IMAGO / PA Images

As it stands, The Gunners currently have a five-point lead over City, who will be desperate to beat the London club in the cup to gain any slight psychological advantage they can ahead of their fixture in the league.

Aside from the potential implications the game could have on the side's upcoming Premier League clash, the added factors of Mikel Arteta and his relationship with Pep Guardiola and the potential inclusion of a former City man also add to the occasion.

Arteta, the Arsenal boss who has masterminded their most successful season in years, was famously Pep Guardiola's number two at Man City for three years before leaving to coach at the Emirates in 2019.

After mixed levels of success in his first three seasons with The Gunners, the club have been rewarded for keeping faith in the 40-year-old, who's team sit top of the league after 19 games.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is more ex-City influence in this Arsenal team, too. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus made the switch from Manchester to London in the summer and have both proved to be key players for Arteta's side.

Despite both men appearing to have made Arsenal genuine title contenders, Guardiola insisted in his press conference that he didn't regret selling either man to The Gunners.

"Why not? Because they are winning," he said. "Ah! Aleks and Gabriel have been amazing with us, incredible respect as persons and players."

"Many times Aleks maybe could leave and said he wanted to stay. Gabriel the same, we agreed. Arsenal wanted him, it happens. It's going well for them, congratulations."

Team News

One of those former City men, Gabriel Jesus, will not be featuring in the cup tie. The Brazil striker has been out of action for well over a month after sustaining a knee injury before the World Cup which required surgery.

However, Eddie Nketiah has filled the void left by Jesus immensely, scoring six goals in as many games following the World Cup, including a brace against rivals Manchester United in his side's last game.

Given the potential psychological repercussions a win could have in the title race, it is expected that Arsenal will field a strong team- so expect to see Nketiah start once again as he looks to maintain his current run of form.

New signing Jakub Kiwior could also slot into the visitor's defence after signing from Serie A side Spezia this week in a £22 million deal.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Alongside Jesus, Arsenal are also set to be without Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson.

In positive news for City fans, Pep Guardiola's side could be without any injuries heading into what is a huge game.

The only doubt for The Sky Blues is Phil Foden, who suffered a foot injury. However, speaking in his press conference, Guardiola stated that the England star is 'getting better' and could be involved if he passes a late fitness test.

Given that City are chasing Arsenal in the league and will want to gain any advantage they can over their opponents ahead of their league game, it would be no surprise to see them field a strong side including heavy hitters such as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

