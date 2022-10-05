Match Report: Five-Star Manchester City Smash FC Copenhagen In Champions League Clash

Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the season in spectacular fashion in a 5-0 win against Danish Superligaen side FC Copenhagen in the Champions League tonight. The result sees the Sky Blues go three points clear at the top of their group.

The inevitable Erling Haaland put the Sky Blues ahead after just seven minutes when the Norwegian rifled the ball into the back of the net with a first-time effort.

The Norwegian would then double his side's lead in the 32nd minute when he was the first to react after Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara spilled a volleyed effort from Sergio Gomez.

Gomez was involved once more in The Cityzens' third goal when his cross deflected off two Copenhagen defenders and ended up in the back of the net.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Cityzens would continue their dominance into the second half, scoring just ten minutes after the halftime interval when Riyad Mahrez netted a penalty in his 200th appearance for the club.

Julian Alvarez would wrap up a fantastic City performance in the 76th minute when he fired in from close range to make it 5-0 to the home side.

It was all City in the opening exchanges of the match, with Copenhagen hardly getting a touch of the ball and it didn't take long for their pressure to pay off.

The Sky Blues would take the lead after just seven minutes, courtesy of the magnificent Haaland. The Danish team gave an advancing Joao Cancelo far too much time and space on the ball, allowing him to play a low cross into the feet of the Norwegian in the box, who smashed the ball into the bottom right corner beyond a hapless Grabara.

The Cityzens almost doubled their lead just four minutes later thanks to some brilliant interplay in which Jack Grealish played a perfectly weighted ball into Bernardo Silva, who's shot rifled off the post.

Haaland then got himself a second after Mahrez curled in a superb cross to the 22-year-old, but he was unable to generate enough power on his header to beat Grabara.

The Norway striker then came close once again as City continued to pile on the pressure when the ball broke to him in the box and he rifled a shot goalwards, forcing a fantastic one-handed save from the Copenhagen keeper.

Grealish would then force the Polish keeper into another save in the 31st minute but the pressure would eventually prove to be too much for the Danish side.

IMAGO / Colorsport

A City corner was cleared to Gomez on the edge of the box, who lashed a volley towards goal which was palmed away by the keeper. However, unfortunately for him, Haaland was in the right place at the right time once again to tap in his second goal of the game.

And it was Gomez who was involved once again when City added their third goal in bizarre fashion. The Spaniard swung a cross into the box that would then deflect off two Copenhagen defenders before ending up in the back of the net.

Pep Guardiola opted to show his opponents some mercy in the halftime interval and substituted Haaland off for Cole Palmer, with the three points all but secured after the first 45 minutes.

The substitute wasted little time getting involved in the game and forced yet another good save from Grabara with a fantastic curled effort from outside of the box.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Cityzens were then awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Marko Stamenic wrestled Aymeric Laporte to the ground from a corner. The resulting spot-kick was calmly dispatched by Mahrez who slotted the ball into Grabara's bottom right corner.

Substitute Rico Lewis made an important block in the 74th minute when Copenhagen had a rare attack, which saw Paul Mukairu in a goalscoring position. However, the youngster recovered superbly to block his effort and maintain his side's clean sheet.

It seems as if this chance for their opponents pushed City to pile the pressure back on, as only one minute later they had their fifth goal courtesy of Alvarez.

While Mahrez grabbed the assist and Alvarez scored the goal, it was Grealish who was the orchestrator of the move. The England man surged through the middle of the park in transition, beating a man before laying the ball off to Mahrez who would square it to the Argentina striker for a tap-in.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The former Aston Villa man looked desperate to grab a goal for himself and he would come close on two occasions over the next ten minutes, with one curled effort going just wide and a brilliant volleyed effort also sailing just past the post.

Gomez then almost scored a wonder goal with a fantastic volley from outside the box, forcing yet another save from Grabara- who had a fantastic game, despite the heavy scoreline.

This proved to be the last act of the game for a rampant City who ran out deserved 5-0 winners in what was yet another unstoppable performance from the reigning Premier League champions.

