Mendy and Stones start! - Olympiakos vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City just need a point from tonights Group C clash with Olympiakos to secure qualification to Champions League Round of 16. Before the international break, the Blues picked up nine points from nine in the first three game-weeks. 

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up in Athens...

In goal, despite qualification in touching distance, Ederson is still needed in between the sticks. With Kyle Walker left in Manchester to rest, Joao Cancelo swaps over to the right-back slot tonight. And on the left, Benjamin Mendy makes only his fourth appearance of the season. The centre-back pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias starts tonight.

In defensive midfield, Ilkay Gundogan returns to the side in place of Bernardo Silva, with Rodri alongside him. Phil Foden will play the Kevin De Bruyne role with the Belgian also back in Manchester. 

(Photo by Paul Ellis/Getty Images)

In the front three, Raheem Sterling returns to the starting line-up after picking up a slight knock on international duty. Bernardo Silva is still looking for his first of the season and he's supported by Gabriel Jesus up-front.

