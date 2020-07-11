City Xtra
Mendy Returns! - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City have travelled down to the south-coast to take on a Brighton side almost certainly safe from relegation. Pep Guardiola will see this game as a warm-up for next Saturdays FA Cup Semi-Final. 

With that in mind, here's who he has selected for this one...

-----

Ederson takes up his usual spot in goal. In-front of him is a centre-back pairing consisting of Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia. In right-back, Kyle Walker comes in place of Joao Cancelo, who has started the last two league games. Left-back sees the return of Benjamin Mendy after a spell out of the side with Guardiola saying he was 'unfit'.

In midfield, the Spanish maestro Rodri will be vital in picking holes in the low-block Brighton look certain to deploy. Ahead of him is the midfield two of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Up-front, Raheem Sterling will look to continue his rich goalscoring form on the left of the front three. Riyad Mahrez once again operates from the right with Gabriel Jesus up-front.

On the bench is Scott Carson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, David Silva, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle and Cole Palmer.

-----

