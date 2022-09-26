Michael Oliver Will Referee The Manchester Derby

Michael Oliver has been chosen to be the man in the middle for Manchester City vs Manchester United.

After the international break, the fixtures come thick and fast for all sides with the World Cup around the corner with teams in Europe having to play all of their group stage games before the Winter tournament in Qatar.

The Premier League Champions' first game after the internationals is the massive deal of the Manchester derby.

City currently sit second in the table on 17 points whereas their rivals Manchester United sit fifth on 12 points.

Both sides where in decent form before their players had to split up and go to their countries so it looks set to be an even match at The Etihad.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Michael Oliver will take charge of the Manchester derby

Due to the fact it is a local derby it is set to be a feisty encounter so the referee will be an important figure and the Premier League have appointed Michael Oliver, one of the most highly regarded officials in the country, to be in charge of the game on Sunday.

The assistants will be Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett whilst the fourth official will be David Coote contenting with Pep Guardiola on the side-line.

Paul Tierney will be the video assistant referee with the assistant being Adrian Holmes.

Oliver has been in charge of one City game this season which was the opening game of the Premier League campaign against West Ham.

