Nathan Aké starts at left-back, Ferran Torres up-front - Man City vs Newcastle (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium this Boxing Day as they look to build some momentum in the Premier League.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium this Boxing Day as they look to build some momentum in the Premier League. The Blues booked a date with local rivals, Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final with Tuesday's 4-1 win against Arsenal.

Here's how Guardiola's lined us up for this one...

After a rest in midweek, Ederson returns to his usual duties in goal. Speaking of rests, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Aké return in the full-back positions after sitting out of the midweek clash. In centre-back, the pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias are together once more.

Everyones favourite double-pivot of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan start in midfield with captain Kevin De Bruyne playing in the free roam position ahead of them.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the front three, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva start on the wings - with the both of them feeling like Guardiola's first choices at the moment. That Ferran Torres up-front.

