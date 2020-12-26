Nathan Aké starts at left-back, Ferran Torres up-front - Man City vs Newcastle (Team News)
Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium this Boxing Day as they look to build some momentum in the Premier League. The Blues booked a date with local rivals, Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final with Tuesday's 4-1 win against Arsenal.
Here's how Guardiola's lined us up for this one...
-----
After a rest in midweek, Ederson returns to his usual duties in goal. Speaking of rests, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Aké return in the full-back positions after sitting out of the midweek clash. In centre-back, the pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias are together once more.
Everyones favourite double-pivot of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan start in midfield with captain Kevin De Bruyne playing in the free roam position ahead of them.
In the front three, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva start on the wings - with the both of them feeling like Guardiola's first choices at the moment. That Ferran Torres up-front.
-----
