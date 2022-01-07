Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish on the Verge of Significant Landmarks - Swindon Town vs Man City Stat Preview (FA Cup Third Round)

Following on from their dramatic victory against Arsenal last weekend, Manchester City go toe-to-toe against League Two side Swindon Town, to kick-start their FA Cup campaign on Friday night.

After it was confirmed on Thursday that seven first-team players and 14 staff members had entered into isolation due to Covid related reasons, Manchester City come into this contest in conditions that are far from ideal.

With Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo both having to isolate, Rodolfo Borrell is Manchester City's stand-in manager for the FA Cup Third Round clash at the County Ground.

Despite the virus outbreak, spirits are expected to be high among the Manchester City camp as they extended their winning streak to 11 league games, after a 1-2 win against Arsenal last Saturday.

While the hosts in Swindon will be brimming with confidence after a 5-2 thrashing of Northampton, their form has been mixed recently- winning three, while losing and drawing a game apiece in their last five fixtures.

However, the League Two side will have nothing to lose and everything to gain as they face the best side in English football currently.

Ahead of the FA Cup clash on Friday night, City Xtra takes a look at some of the interesting statistics for you to keep an eye out for!

Swindon Town

Tyreece Simpson and Harry McKirdy are the club’s joint top scorers in all competitions this season (10).

Jonathan Williams has the highest goal conversation rate out of any Swindon player this season at 50% - scoring three goals out of the six shots he has taken this season.

Harry McKirdy has the most assists to his name in all competitions this season (4).

Tyreece Simpson has played the highest number of minutes for his side this season (1891).

Louise Reed has completed the most number of passes out of any player in the entire squad (1,506).

Manchester City

Ederson has kept the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season (11).

Raheem Sterling has the highest expected goals plus expected assists per 90 out of any player in the Manchester City squad in all competitions (0.87).

Rodri has the highest long pass completion rate in Pep Guardiola’s side this season- 88.7% (268 completed out of 302 attempted long passes).

Joao Cancelo has the most touches out of any Premier League player in the entire 2021/22 campaign (2,163).

Bernardo Silva has made the most number of pressures out of any Manchester City player in the squad this season (384).

Jack Grealish has produced the most number of key passes per 90 at the club in all competitions (2.78).

Previous Meetings

The two sides have met 22 times in total, with Manchester City emerging triumphant in 14, Swindon Town winning five, and three matches ending in a draw.

The last time Manchester City faced Swindon was in 2002, with the Sky Blues winning the FA Cup fixture by two goals to nil.

Manchester City have won the previous five encounters when these two teams have faced each other.

Potential Landmarks

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish could make their respective FA Cup debuts for Manchester City against Swindon Town, should they make an appearance under Rodolfo Borrell's leadership.

Raheem Sterling is just one goal shy of scoring his 30th in the competition.

Raheem Sterling is two goals from his 125th for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne is two goals from 75 in a Manchester City shirt.

