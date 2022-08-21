Nathan Ake Injured In Game Against Newcastle United

Nathan Ake came off injured today in Manchester City's match against Newcastle United.

Manchester City will be without Nathan Ake for their trip to Barcelona midweek, after the defender suffered a groin injury during Manchester City's game against Newcastle United in the Premier League earlier today.

Nathan Ake was replaced by Ruben Dias on the 20th minute.

Nathan Ake suffered a groin injury against Newcastle. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Pep Guardiola, Nathan Ake will not travel to Barcelona with the rest of the squad after sustaining a groin injury today in the match with Newcastle United.

The player pulled up in the 17th minute, and asked for two minutes to try and walk off the injury. He couldn't, and was replaced by Ruben Dias in the 20th minute. Manchester City now only have two fit centre-backs in the squad.

Aymeric Laporte is due back soon, and was training with former club Athletic Bilbao on Friday as he returns to full fitness. Pep Guardiola is likely to be careful with his selection against Barcelona, as Manchester City face a tough test against unbeaten Crystal Palace next Saturday.

Many felt Manchester City should have signed a centre-back in the window, and the injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake may give some strength to that argument.

Luke Mbete will likely get a start against Barcelona, and if the team continue to get injuries at the rate they're going, may even make an appearance in the Premier League soon.

