New update provided on contract situation of Man City striker - decision to be left up to the player

Manchester City star Sergio Agüero is 'yet to decide' whether to sign a new contract at the club when it expires this summer.
Manchester City star Sergio Agüero is 'yet to decide' whether to sign a new contract at the club when it expires this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

On the Italian journalist's popular Here We Go podcast, Romano says Agüero is relaxed about the situation and the club have left it completely down to him whether he wants to stay or not.

Agüero - who has missed the majority of the season through injury - has only scored one competitive goal in the current campaign, a penalty against Porto in the Champions League.

The clubs all time top goalscorer is adored by every Manchester City fan and it'll be a sorry sight to see one of the best players in the club's history finally move on.

