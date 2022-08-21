Newcastle United v Manchester City: Injury Updates & Team News

Manchester City are expected to be missing just one senior player ahead of their clash against Newcastle this afternoon, while their rivals may have as many as six players missing.

City have had a perfect start to the season thus far, maintaining a 100% winning record in their opening two Premier League games. The Sky Blues put in a solid performance against West Ham in their first game of the season, beating The Hammers 2-0 thanks to an Erling Haaland brace before completely dismantling Bournemouth in the following game 4-0.

The Cityzens will be keen to continue their fine start to the season and move further away from title rivals Liverpool, who have failed to win either of their first two games this season.

However, City will likely face a much tougher test in the form of Newcastle today as they aim to continue this unbeaten run. The Magpies are unbeaten themselves in their first two games after beating newly promoted Nottingham Forest and drawing with Brighton.

Injury News

Manchester City- The Cityzens will have close to a fully fit squad when they travel to St James' Park, with the club only expected to have one player missing through injury.

The Cityzens have been handed a boost as it appears both Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer have recovered from their knocks, according to Pep Guardiola, and will likely take a place on the bench alongside new signing Sergio Gomez.

The Sky Blues will be missing just one player in Aymeric Laporte, who is still recovering from knee surgery and is expected to be back in action next month.

Newcastle- The Magpies could have as many as six players out for the game. It is almost certain that Jonjo Shelvey will miss the clash as the former Liverpool man is expected to be out for around 12 weeks with a hamstring injury, while Federico Fernandez is also another expected absentee having missed both of Newcastle's opening games due to a calf problem.

Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth are also doubts for the match, with both men struggling with back spasms. Matt Targett was omitted from The Magpies' squad against Brighton due to a hamstring injury, while Jamal Lewis hasn't played since 2021 after undergoing groin surgery and is unlikely to be rushed into the squad to face The Cityzens.

