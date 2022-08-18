Newcastle United v Manchester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City as the Sky Blues look to maintain their winning start to the season.

City have a 100% winning record so far this season, beating West Ham and Bournemouth in their opening two games. The Sky Blues looked solid in their 2-0 win against The Hammers in which new signing Erling Haaland scored both goals, but it was their 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth where The Cityzens impressed the most.

City will now travel to Newcastle this Sunday in search of their third win in as many games, in what is likely to prove a tough contest for the Manchester natives.

The Cityzens have a very strong record against Newcastle in recent years having won their last six games against against the Magpies, scoring nine goals against the side last season while conceding zero.

Newcastle themselves have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their first match and drawing 0-0 with Brighton last weekend. Here is where you can catch the game, depending on where you are in the world:

Where To Watch

United Kingdom- Spectators in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky GO, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30 pm.

USA- Viewers across the pond can catch the game on Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network and SiriusXM FC, where the match will kick off at 8.30 am PST/ 11.30 am EST.

India- Fans in India will be able to watch the game on JioTV, Hotstar VIP and Star Sports Select 1, with the game set to kick off at 9 pm IST.

Australia- Fans down under will be able to watch the game on Optus Sport, with kick-off set for 1.30 am AEST.

Read More Manchester City Coverage