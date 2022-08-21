Skip to main content

Newcastle United Unchanged For Manchester City Clash

Newcastle United will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten start to the campaign as they welcome the Premier League Champions to St James Park.

Eddie Howe's side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the opening day of the season thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson which was followed up by a 0-0 draw against Brighton.

Miguel Almiron, Newcastle

Almiron started both games

After the clean sheet against The Seagulls Howe has decided to not change anything at the back with two new summer signing Nick Pope and Sven Botman being trusted with another start.

Six foot seven Dan Burn will be at left-back up against the tricky Bernardo Silva with the Portuguese international getting his first start of the Premier League season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The midfield trio of Bruno Guimareas, Joe Willock and Joelinton keep their places with the three complimenting each other massively.

City will have to cope with the pace and trickery of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron which Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo have proved they are able to do with many wingers.

Wilson keeps his place and he will be looking to use his pace to get in-behind John Stones and Nathan Ake with Ruben Dias on the bench which could be a tactical decision to cope with how quick Newcastle's frontline is

If Howe wants to change his approach Chris Wood is on the bench as well as Ryan Fraser who like Almiron and Saint-Maximin is a pacey agile winger.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityNewcastle United

Grealish
Match Coverage

Confirmed XI vs Newcastle United; Jack Grealish Injured

By Elliot Thompson
Newcastle_2
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Manchester City: Injury Updates & Team News

By Jake Mahon
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Speaks On His Manchester City Future

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Fail To Register Player Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Wanted To Sign Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett
Wesley Fofana
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Close In On Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kalvin Phillips
News

Pep Guardiola Says He Has 'No Doubts' About Kalvin Phillips

By Jake Mahon
Dan Burn
Match Coverage

Dan Burn Believes Manchester City Are The Best Team In The World

By Elliot Thompson