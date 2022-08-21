Newcastle United Unchanged For Manchester City Clash

Newcastle United will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten start to the campaign as they welcome the Premier League Champions to St James Park.

Eddie Howe's side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the opening day of the season thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson which was followed up by a 0-0 draw against Brighton.

Almiron started both games IMAGO / Cover-Images

After the clean sheet against The Seagulls Howe has decided to not change anything at the back with two new summer signing Nick Pope and Sven Botman being trusted with another start.

Six foot seven Dan Burn will be at left-back up against the tricky Bernardo Silva with the Portuguese international getting his first start of the Premier League season.

The midfield trio of Bruno Guimareas, Joe Willock and Joelinton keep their places with the three complimenting each other massively.

City will have to cope with the pace and trickery of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron which Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo have proved they are able to do with many wingers.

Wilson keeps his place and he will be looking to use his pace to get in-behind John Stones and Nathan Ake with Ruben Dias on the bench which could be a tactical decision to cope with how quick Newcastle's frontline is

If Howe wants to change his approach Chris Wood is on the bench as well as Ryan Fraser who like Almiron and Saint-Maximin is a pacey agile winger.

