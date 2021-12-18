Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City go up against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this weekend and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men put up a dominant display against Leeds in midweek. A breath-taking performance with brilliant goals all over the pitch, helped the Cityzens secure all three points with a 7-0 victory.

The defending champions are one point ahead of title rivals Liverpool and have managed to create a four-point advantage over Chelsea heading into the 18th game week, and are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 41 points.

This fixture is one of the only four games to have received the green light this weekend, with the rest of the gameweek's matches postponed due to COVID outbreaks.

Pep Guardiola survived a COVID scare of his own on Friday, after receiving an inconclusive test. However, the Catalan produced a negative result later on and is fit to be in attendance in the North-East.

Manchester City have won seven of their last 10 meetings with Newcastle across all competitions, with the Cityzens netting 23 goals in this run. The Blues took all six points from the Magpies in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s side have shown no signs of improvement as they continue to struggle at the bottom end of the Premier League. Newcastle are believed to be waiting for the January window off the back of their £300 million takeover by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Magpies are currently in the relegation zone and will hope to secure the services of high-quality players next month in order to remain in English football’s top competition. However, Eddie Howe’s team have a mighty task on their hands if they are to stay afloat in the Premier League, having managed to secure only 10 points from 17 game weeks.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on Sunday!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

14:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

17:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 08:00 EST

Pacific time: 05:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Sunday’s match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom only on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League and SKY GO Extra.

For fans interested in audio coverage of the game, BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Newcastle will provide live radio coverage of the game as well.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 17:45 and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra