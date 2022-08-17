Skip to main content

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News

Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season.

Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.

The last time the two teams played Manchester City ran out 5-0 winners.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will be hoping to get back on the score sheet.

Team News:

Manchester City are still without Aymeric Laporte for the trip to St. James Road as the Spanish defender returns from injury. Kalvin Phillips is expected to be back from a light knock, and Cole Palmer may return from a small foot injury.

For Newcastle, Jonjo Shelvey will miss the game, and will not be available for selection for a while due to his thigh injury. Federico Fernandez trained this week, as did Jamal Lewis, both are expected to play a part.

Emil Kraft may miss out due to pre-caution on a light knock.

Manchester City will be hoping to make it three from three. Liverpool play Manchester United on Monday night, and a drop in points could see Manchester City move further ahead of last seasons Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have dropped four points to Fulham and Crystal Palace so far this season, while Manchester City have dropped none.

Predicted XI:

 Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Diaz, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez

Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Dan Burn, Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

