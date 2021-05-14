Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

Newly crowned champions Manchester City head to St. James’ Park as they face Newcastle United, just days after wrapping up the Premier League title for the third time in the last four seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side were finally crowned after Manchester United dropped points against Leicester on Tuesday night - slipping out of the title race with a ten-point gap. The Blues have now have five Premier League titles in the last nine years, firmly establishing themselves as a major superpower in English football.

Having already won the Carabao Cup back in April, the return of the Premier League trophy to the blue side of Manchester will provide immense joy to everyone involved with the club.

A miserable defeat against Chelsea last weekend only delayed the title celebrations by a few days, but Pep Guardiola and his side will be eager to avenge that loss at the end of the month, when they face Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Champions League Final.

But first, the Cityzens travel to St. James’ Park on Friday night, as they face Steve Bruce’s side in the 36th game-week of the Premier League season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this one...

Team News

Pep Guardiola confirmed the unavailability of Kevin De Bruyne due to a thigh injury picked up at the end of the game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium. John Stones is now back in contention after serving his three-match suspension following a red card in the game against Aston Villa.

For Newcastle, as confirmed by Steve Bruce in his pre-match press conference, Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Jamal Lascelles and Karl Darlow are all out due to injury. Fabian Schar is not available for selection as he will be serving a three-game ban for the red card he received against Arsenal. Centre-back Ciaran Clark is back in contention for the game.

Form Guide

Pep Guardiola’s side have so far won two of the trophies on offer, wrapping up the Carabao Cup back in April and the Premier League title earlier this week.

They have won four of their last five games, falling short against Chelsea last week. The newly elected champions now have three Premier League games to keep their minds fresh before their Champions League Final in two weeks time.

Newcastle United currently sit dangerously close to the bottom three, with 37 points to their name. However, Steve Bruce’s men have secured a place in the Premier League for the 2021/2022 season, after some positive results in the last few games.

They have won three of their last five matches, securing a draw against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, courtesy of Joe Willock’s goal in the dying minutes of the game. The Magpies also produced a shock result against Leicester City, as they destroyed Brendan Rodgers’ side 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Last Meeting

These two sides last met back in December, when Manchester City won comfortably against Steve Bruce’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

Close range goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres fetched the Blues all three points in game-week 15 - proving to be a stepping stone in the club's remarkable turnaround after poor performances earlier on in the season.

Overall, Manchester City have won seven of their previous 10 meetings with the Magpies before Friday’s fixture, with this being the 184th occasion on which these two sides meet.

Pep’s Pre-Match Thoughts

When speaking to the press in his pre-match conference, Pep Guardiola was once again asked to compare all three of the Premier League titles won during his tenure:

“All similar, always is difficult. The pandemic makes this one incredible, it's a pleasure to win. The amount of effort behind the scenes makes every title incredible.”

When asked how he would approach the next few Premier League fixtures after securing the title with three games to play, keeping in mind the Champions League semi-final at the end of this month, the Catalan explained:

“It's nice to win the title, no matter when. We prepare for the next games, then the last game against Chelsea. The best way to prepare is to train good every day.”

Match Officials

Referee Kevin Friend, who officiates his first Manchester City match of the season, will be joined by Assistant Referees Simon Beck and Adrian Holmes, along with Lee Mason as the Fourth Official.

Darren England (VAR) and Harry Lennard (AVAR) have been handed the VAR duties at St. James’ Park.

Where to Watch

In the UK, fans will be able to watch the fixture live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 20:00 (UK) on Friday 14th May.

For viewers living abroad, you can find the TV listings here.

