No Agüero, Laporte or Aké - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League. The Blues beat the same opposition 3-0 in the Carabao cup earlier in the season and will look for a repeat of that today.

Here's how Pep Guardiola lines us up today...

-----

In goal, Ederson resumes duties after a mixed bag of performances this season. Kyle Walker returns at right-back after being rested in the Champions League win over Olympiacos. On the opposite wing, Benjamin Mendy keeps his place in the side after a positive showing in midweek. Ruben Dias and John Stones are partnered together once more - with Aymeric Laporte not in the squad.

In midfield, Rodri resumes his double pivot duties with Ilkay Gundogan. In front of him, captain Kevin De Bruyne plays in the number 10 role.

On the wing, Riyad Mahrez comes in place of Raheem Sterling. Ferran Torres will look to continue his excellent form against the club he scored his first City goal against. And up-front, Gabriel Jesus plays with Sergio Agüero not even in the squad.

-----

