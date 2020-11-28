SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

No Agüero, Laporte or Aké - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League. The Blues beat the same opposition 3-0 in the Carabao cup earlier in the season and will look for a repeat of that today.

Here's how Pep Guardiola lines us up today...

-----

In goal, Ederson resumes duties after a mixed bag of performances this season. Kyle Walker returns at right-back after being rested in the Champions League win over Olympiacos. On the opposite wing, Benjamin Mendy keeps his place in the side after a positive showing in midweek. Ruben Dias and John Stones are partnered together once more - with Aymeric Laporte not in the squad.

In midfield, Rodri resumes his double pivot duties with Ilkay Gundogan. In front of him, captain Kevin De Bruyne plays in the number 10 role.

Image placeholder title

On the wing, Riyad Mahrez comes in place of Raheem Sterling. Ferran Torres will look to continue his excellent form against the club he scored his first City goal against. And up-front, Gabriel Jesus plays with Sergio Agüero not even in the squad.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"He has instilled a culture and mentality that runs through the club from top to bottom..." - Man City vs Burnley (Ask The Opposition w/ Andy Jones)

Manchester City will be looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in almost two years when they meet Sean Dyche’s Burnley side on Saturday afternoon. We caught up with the Athletic's Burnley correspondent, Andy Jones, to get an insight from the opposing side ahead of the weekend's fixture.

Harry Winters

New report contradicts claims about Man City's interest in Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester City are not - contrary to recent reports - interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to El Confidencial.

markgough96

Premier League defender reveals why he snubbed a move to Manchester City

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said he rejected an offer from Manchester City in 2016, as he preferred to play under Jose Mourinho.

markgough96

The Opposition Report: Burnley [PL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are back to run you through everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, in what feels like a must-win game to retain any hope of cutting down the gap between City and the top of the table.

Rank & Report Football

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Blues go in search of just their fourth win of the Premier League season following the dropping of more points, last time out, away to Spurs.

Harry Winters

Phil Foden gets a deserved start, with Ferran Torres returning to starting XI - Manchester City vs Burnley Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City return to Premier League action this Saturday against Burnley following a comfortable victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Rob Milarvie

"It's a sad situation, but he's okay", "He deserves fair talks to do what is best..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

Manchester City are set to welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this weekend in what seems like a must-win Premier League clash.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City secured qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 with last nights 1-0 win against Olympiacos.

harryasiddall

by

moutaz

Man City receive additional fitness boost ahead of Premier League weekend

Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Nathan Ake in training on Thursday afternoon, after the Dutchman has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty this month.

Freddie Pye

‘Personal terms were agreed’ - Real Madrid midfielder NEARLY signed for Man City two years ago

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco (28) already had his personal contract agreed with Manchester City just two years ago, however the clubs could not forge an agreement on his €90m asking price.

Sam Puddephatt