No David Silva, Phil Foden STARTS! - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Team News)

harryasiddall

Here we go. Manchester City are set to take on Spanish champions Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash. The Blues take a 2-1 lead into the game, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus. 

Here's how Pep Guardiola lines up for this one...

-----

In goal, Premier League Golden Glove winning Ederson knows if he keeps a clean sheet, Manchester City are safely through to the quarter finals. At right-back, Kyle Walker looks to cap off an impressive season with Joao Cancelo continuing his new birth at left-back. In the centre, Aymeric Laporte is partnered with Fernandinho.

In midfield, Rodri starts at the base looking to contain a experienced Real Madrid centre-mid partnership. Ahead of him, the winner in the first-leg Kevin De Bruyne starts in the number eight role looking to create his magic in and around the box. Rounding off the midfield - Ilkay Gundogan.

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (7)

Up top, Raheem Sterling will want to continue his 20-goal Premier League form as he hunts Champions League glory. On the opposite wing, Phil Foden will look to cut inside and use his left foot to trouble the Madrid defence. That leaves Gabriel Jesus as the sole striker, with big boots to fill.

That leaves a bench of; Bravo, Zinchenko, Stones, Otamendi, Bernardo, Doyle, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer, Bernarbe.

-----

