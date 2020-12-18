"No, he is so important for us that he won't rest!" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Southampton)

Manchester City continue their Premier League campaign at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, as they take on a high-flying Southampton side. The Blues aren't in the best of form, with Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom summing up their struggles so far this season.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say in his press conference before this one...

Agüero's injury still hampering him...

It really is a massive shame, but Sergio Agüero's fitness is a real problem at the moment. After a brief cameo in midweek, Pep Guardiola has confirmed the Argentine did not train for two days before rejoining the side on Friday.

He doesn't know if he can feature against Southampton or not.

"He trained today, and trained really well but I don't know how many minutes [he can play]. It wasn't anything about the knee but it another position."

Congratulations for Lucy Bronze

Alongside Kevin De Bruyne being named in the FIFPro World XI at the Best awards, Manchester City Women star Lucy Bronze received the Player of the Year award. Pep Guardiola has gave his congratulations:

"She made an incredible job with Lyon and let us be proud that she is here. As many better players we can have, the more success. Big congratulations for her on behalf of all of our team."

No rest for KDB

With the crazy winter schedule, Manchester City will need Kevin De Bruyne fit and firing if they're to climb the table. Pep Guardiola was asked if he was planning to rest the Belgian in any upcoming games, but he reminded everyone he already did receive some rest in the Champions League and needs the midfielder to play regularly:

"No, he is so important for us that he won't rest. He rested in the Champions League previously and right now we need him."

Solving attacking problems

As soon as Manchester City solved their defensive woes, their forwards have forgotten how to score. The goalscoring conundrum is honestly baffling for a team of this quality, but Pep Guardiola is hopeful they'll turn it around:

"Insist, insist, insist. If 25 shots is not enough, create more. Insist, be positive, one day it will break. Be aggressive, put more players there and when we are able to score and win the confidence will be back."

"The reality is comparing 40 goals we scored in the year we won the first Premier League, 36 the next year and 35 the year after. This year we have 18 so in the previous seasons we were there really well and we have to score more."

"Last season we scored more goals than Liverpool. We conceded too much but we have to score more, everybody knows it but it doesn't depend on one specific player. Everyone can score, it depends on the mentality and the desire."

No attacking signings

Speaking of the attack, Pep Guardiola was asked if the previously mentioned issues could mean he dips into the winter market for a striker. His response was quite prolific:

"Absolutely not. Sergio could not play much and Gabriel has incredible numbers of minutes and goals since he came - he is one of the best in history. We took 13 corners last game so everyone can score goals."

"The way we defend depends on the strikers and the same happens up front. The strikers have more responsibility but everyone is involved to try to win games."



Pep on Southampton

Tomorrow's opponents are flying in the league. Sitting in third place, just four points off the top, it's going to be a real grind for Manchester City to come away with anything. Pep Guardiola admires the quality the south-coast side has been showing:

"They know exactly what they have to do in different stages, every department, every situation. The position they are in right now speaks for itself. When a team is up there after 12 fixtures, they are doing really good things."

"They have James Ward-Prowse, incredible player in set pieces. So no surprise in their success. Southampton for many, many years have been working well - so no surprise. But it's a challenge and we will see what happens."

"They have an exceptional manager. I know him a little bit from his time in Germany. He was at many clubs, Leipzig he played in a specific style. He has experience at the back and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Romeu."

The need to play better

All in all, before focusing on positions in the table, Manchester City have to focus on playing better as a team. Pep Guardiola agrees; mentioning creating more chances can hopefully get the squad back into the rhythm:

"We have to play better. We create chances and we can play better. We were not able to do some principles perfectly lately and we have to come back on this. It is not just the responsibility of the strikers."

"They [strikers] know they have to score, everybody knows it, but everybody is involved to create more clear chances. This is all we can do."

