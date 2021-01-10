NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Sergio Aguero misses out on matchday squad due to positive Covid-19 case close to him - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (Team News)

Sergio Aguero misses out on matchday squad due to positive Covid-19 case close to him - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (Team News)

Manchester City begin their quest for FA Cup glory with a third round tie against Championship side Birmingham City this afternoon.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Manchester City begin their quest for FA Cup glory with a third round tie against Championship side Birmingham City this afternoon. Today's visitors are struggling, and City are flying, so expect changes galore from Pep Guardiola with a hectic upcoming schedule.

Here's how he's lined up today...

-----

Despite Ederson exclusively telling City Xtra he's back in Manchester City training, Zack Steffen starts his third game in a row. At right-back, Joao Cancelo continues his starring role. As will Benjamin Mendy, who hasn't got a look in at all this season - but starts at left-back today. That leaves a centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and strangely Kyle Walker.

In midfield, Rodri comes back into the side after a brief cameo off the bench in midweek, In front of him is the pairing of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Operating off the left, Bernardo Silva will look to created chances cutting inside. On the opposite side, Riyad Mahrez will move back to a more familiar role on the wing after his striker cameo against United. Speaking of the striker, Gabriel Jesus leads the line for Manchester City.

It has also been revealed by Jose Alvarez that Sergio Agüero's omission from the matchday squad is not due to an injury. It has come to light that there has been a positive Covid-19 case close to him and it is necessary for him to quarantine until a new test has been undertaken.

The official line from the club on the other absentees is that Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are both injured, while Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Tommy Doyle are 'not fully fit'.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-10 at 12.31.50
Match Coverage

Sergio Aguero misses out on matchday squad due to positive Covid-19 case close to him - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (Team News)

borussia-dortmund-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-bundesliga
Transfer Rumours

Man City believe Borussia Dortmund star could lead the line for 'the next ten years' - club waiting to see if he's available

birmingham-city-v-blackburn-rovers-sky-bet-championship (2)
Match Coverage

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (w/Blues Focus)

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

Fernandinho's agent opens up on players future, 'high possibility' left-back secures Bundesliga move - Man City Transfer Breakdown #7

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-marseille (4)
News

Man City forward reveals comeback after second positive Covid-19 test in nine months

manchester-city-v-watford-fa-cup-final
Match Coverage

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Birmingham City (FA Cup)

birmingham-city-v-blackburn-rovers-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

The Opposition Report: Birmingham City [FA]

fbl-eng-lcup-man-utd-man-city (9)
Match Coverage

Gabriel Jesus on the wing, Taylor Harwood-Bellis gets a start - Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Birmingham City (FA)

southampton-v-manchester-city-premier-league (5)
News

Manchester City superstar parts ways with agent