Sergio Aguero misses out on matchday squad due to positive Covid-19 case close to him - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (Team News)

Manchester City begin their quest for FA Cup glory with a third round tie against Championship side Birmingham City this afternoon. Today's visitors are struggling, and City are flying, so expect changes galore from Pep Guardiola with a hectic upcoming schedule.

Despite Ederson exclusively telling City Xtra he's back in Manchester City training, Zack Steffen starts his third game in a row. At right-back, Joao Cancelo continues his starring role. As will Benjamin Mendy, who hasn't got a look in at all this season - but starts at left-back today. That leaves a centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and strangely Kyle Walker.

In midfield, Rodri comes back into the side after a brief cameo off the bench in midweek, In front of him is the pairing of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Operating off the left, Bernardo Silva will look to created chances cutting inside. On the opposite side, Riyad Mahrez will move back to a more familiar role on the wing after his striker cameo against United. Speaking of the striker, Gabriel Jesus leads the line for Manchester City.

It has also been revealed by Jose Alvarez that Sergio Agüero's omission from the matchday squad is not due to an injury. It has come to light that there has been a positive Covid-19 case close to him and it is necessary for him to quarantine until a new test has been undertaken.

The official line from the club on the other absentees is that Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are both injured, while Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Tommy Doyle are 'not fully fit'.

