Norwich City vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to East England as they take on Dean Smith's Norwich side on Saturday evening and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men eased past Thomas Frank's Brentford side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. Contributions from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne helped the Cityzens secure all three points in their first Premier League fixture after the recent winter break.

Although Manchester City got the job done at home against the Bees with a comfortable 2-0 victory in the midweek, they now travel straightaway to Carrow Road as they look to extend their lead at the top once again.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith’s side have had a decent run in their last few fixtures with the Canaries securing seven points out of a possible nine. City go up against Norwich at a time when Dean Smith's side has positive momentum.

On the whole, Norwich City are currently 18th in the Premier League table having won four, drawn five and lost fourteen games so far this season. The Canaries are currently battling relegation and face a mighty task in the form of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Saturday’s game is a reverse fixture of City’s thumping 5-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium back in August and provides an opportunity to put their foot down on the gas and break more ground towards the Premier League title.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Norwich!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

20:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra and the Sky Ultra HD.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 21:15 in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN 4K Arabia will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

