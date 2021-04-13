"Now is the time for another step, the players want it..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Borussia Dortmund)

Manchester City will be looking to put last weekends disappointing 2-1 defeat to Leeds United behind them and finish the job in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say in his press conference before this one...

Lack of fans making it easier?

"I don't know, a long time we play without spectators. Would be easier here to play with fans. We are used to playing without spectators."

Fans at the Carabao Cup final

"It's the first step, if the Government say we can do it, good news. 2,000 is not much but it's the first step. Hopefully in the future will be back to normality but follow the instructions and the scientists..."

What did he learn from Haaland?

"We analyse Dortmund, not just one player. We knew his quality. We try to do what we've done many times; to win. We won the first, we'll try and win. I don't know what will happen, but we go to win."

A big mental test

"It's a pleasure to be here, next season we've qualified for the Champions League. Pleasure to be here, we train, fly tomorrow, focus to do a good game. Many things can happen, nothing is guaranteed. We had a good result, we don't defend, everything to win."

Staying calm in the key moments

"If we win, people say yes, if we lose people say no. Emotions in a game, many circumstances happen. They are humans, everybody forgets. We do what we do all season, analyse, read it, do what to do to win..."

"If we want to win, we have to go for it, the way we have done... Sometimes not good, but the intention was there and we'll do it tomorrow. You need to control moments in this way. I didn't say anything special, we go, analyse, each one to be a leader in the game."

"The guy who feels more comfortable to take a lead, the guys who are more nervous, be simple be calm. We need 11 players and subs. It's a football game, there will be chances, they have scored in last 27 games. You have to score, be effective."

Managing different permutations

"If you think of consequences or goals you have to score or concede, you forget what you have to do. Focus on what you have to do, the plan we have to execute it. After, the quality of players will do the rest. It will be better if they don't score and we win..."

"In the Champions League, you always have a chance. We have weapons to score, they have weapons to score. We go there, we aren't going to defend anything we won here, control their quality, try to win the game!"

Critical part of the season

"After 27 wins in 29 games, if I don't trust the players, we have a big problem. I would be crazy. Tomorrow we can win or lose. What we have done so far, we deserve to be where we are now. We know if we win, we go through or lose we are out..."

"In the Premier League we need three wins and a draw to be champion because we expect United to win seven in a row. If we go out, we will be disappointed but we have another chance, life is this. If you fight you get another opportunity. We're going to try."

Fighting for all four competitions

"We are fighting for four competitions, especially the Premier League. We are already qualified for the Champions League, 11 years in a row, never happened before. That is fantastic. Now is the time for another step, the players want it..."

"They were sad when we didn't get to the semi-finals but nobody will give it to us. We have to do it. Nobody gives you semi-finals, we have to do it in 95 minutes, if we don't do mistakes like against Lyon. I'm so excited to travel to Germany..."

Ten years since Pep's won the Champions League

"Important maybe is in ten years, all the time I'm in quarter and semi-finals. I didn't win the UCL, WE won the UCL - I didn't play. I didn't win it with Barcelona, they won it. I was there to have the idea..."

"If I retire now, what happens in my career I didn't expect it. I'm grateful for the clubs and players I had. This is words that makes me so grateful and happy. This is a business to win. If you don't win, I am a failure and if you win, it's how good is Pep..."

"We won 27 of 29 and I rotate 28 games. The first time we lose you tell me why I rotate the team. Hopefully I can take the right decisions to make them feel comfortable on the pitch."

