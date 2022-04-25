Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus To Start - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

Manchester City are set to welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night in the first-leg of the Champions League Semi-Final - a repeat of the 2016 final-four game between the English and Spanish heavyweights.

Manchester City's reward for overcoming a demanding and troublesome Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals is a semi-final tie against La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who knocked out current holders Chelsea in the previous round.

The Sky Blues, who are hoping to lift both the Premier League and Champions League trophy next month, are set to face Real Madrid for the second time in three years, having dumped Carlo Ancelotti's current side out of the competition back in 2020, with a stunning 4-2 aggregate victory.

Liverpool or Villarreal await the winners of this mouthwatering Champions League semi-final showdown, and ahead of the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, here is how we predict Pep Guardiola to set-up, in a crucial game against a familiar opponent.

Team News

Pep Guardiola is looking likely to be without any recognised full-backs, which is far from ideal when facing such a potent attack in a European semi-final, with Kyle Walker still sidelined due to injury and Joao Cancelo suspended - after the Portuguese defender picked up a yellow card against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City are also going to be without centre-back John Stones, who will be an undoubted miss, given the Englishman's valiant defensive showings in recent weeks.

Predicted Team

Ederson is set to make his 49th UEFA Champions League start for Manchester City on Tuesday evening, with the Brazilian having featured in 42 of City's 51 matches so far this season.

Ahead of the 28 year-old will be centre-backs Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, as Guardiola's seemingly preferred central defensive pairing are tasked with preventing the likes of Karim Benzema, who scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals.

Barring any surprises, Oleksandr Zinchenko's stellar showing against Watford at the weekend should have earned the Ukrainian his 96th Manchester City start. The 25 year-old, who can be expected to start at left-back, showed last season that he is more than capable of performing in the biggest matches.

On the opposite flank, and despite continued concerns over his ankle, Nathan Ake looks likely to play the role of a makeshift right-back. The Dutchman has proved himself in various positions on countless occasions already this season, most recently at Wembley Stadium and the Wanda Metropolitano.

Guardiola bought back the damned double pivot on Saturday, however one expects to see Fernandinho drop to bench, and Rodri, who scored a screamer at the weekend, revert back to his more orthodox central defensive midfield role.

Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan both being named as substitutes on Saturday virtually confirms their inclusion in Tuesday's starting eleven, with Bernardo looking to win his 190th game with the Blues, and Gundogan his 30th start of the season.

The false nine role looks set to be operated by Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian looks to have a similar impact against Real Madrid as he did in 2020, when the 30 year-old had a seismic impact on both legs against the La Liga heavyweights.

Gabriel Jesus was also incredibly impressive two years ago, and having scored four goals against Watford at the weekend, once expects to see Guardiola reward the 25 year-old with his 22nd Champions League start.

Also out-wide will be Phil Foden, who looks set to make his 100th Man City start, when the Blues face Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The 21 year-old will undoubtedly be key, if the Sky Blues are to reach a second successive Champions League Final.

Starting XI: Ederson; Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden.

Substitues: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Luke Mbete, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, James McAtee, Samuel Edozie, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap.

