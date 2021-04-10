Oleksandr Zinchenko in midfield, Ferran Torres starts alongside Raheem Sterling! - Man City vs Leeds United (Team News)

Manchester City could move one step closer to regaining the Premier League title with victory over Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester City could move one step closer to regaining the Premier League title with victory over Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

In the reverse fixture, the Blues took an early lead at Elland Road, but were ultimately pegged back in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up for this one...

There's no rest for Ederson here, he starts in goal. At right-back, Joao Cancelo moves over to give Kyle Walker a rest. On the opposite flank, Benjamin Mendy makes a consecutive league appearance after his goal last week. There's changes at centre-back too, with John Stones this time partnered with the returning Nathan Aké.

The captain Fernandinho continues his role at the base of the midfield in the Premier League to allow Rodri a rest. That means it's a midfield two of Bernardo Silva and Oleksandr Zinchenko - who is perhaps the most surprising selection.

Raheem Sterling is looking to fight his way back into Guardiola's first XI, and a goal here would do him the world of good. On the other side, there's another chance for Ferran Torres to show his skillset with Gabriel Jesus by himself through the middle.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra