Oleksandr Zinchenko to Make First Start, Ferran Torres to Continue Role Up Front - Predicted Team: Leicester City vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, following the conclusion of the most recent international break.

The Blues will be looking to win their third consecutive Premier League match, as they head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City, who lost the Community Shield Final to Brendan Rodgers’ side back in August, after former Blues striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late penalty, will be looking to beat the Foxes away from home for the third season running.

Pep Guardiola’s squad bounced back from opening day defeat against Spurs to thrash both Norwich and Arsenal before players dispersed for the first international break of the season. Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres had both shined, with seven of City’s ten goals having directly involved either the Spaniard or the Brazilian.

The trip to the Midlands marks the beginning of a potentially challenging few weeks for the Champions, with matches against the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League, and RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League between now and the October international break.

Ahead of Saturday’s match against Leicester, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden have both returned to training.

The Blues are expected to have Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus available, after it was reported by Martin Lipton of the Sun that the Premier League and affected clubs would choose to ignore sanctions imposed by FIFA on South American players who didn't report for international duty due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With Manchester City’s Brazilian duo set to be available on Saturday afternoon barring a late twist in the tale, here is how we predict the Blues will set-up against Leicester City this weekend!

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin de Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About City Outfield Ambitions

Despite the potential for Scott Carson to make a second appearance for Manchester City due to the club's number one falling victim to a possible FIFA-imposed suspension and Zack Steffen's positive COVID-19 test, one expects to see Ederson start on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Walker can be expected to make his 171st start for Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. The right-back was one of four City players to complete 90 minutes for England, as they drew 1-1 with Poland on Wednesday evening.

On the opposite flank, Oleksandr Zinchenko can be expected to make his first start of the season for Manchester City. The Ukrainian came off the bench against both Spurs and Arsenal, but is yet to be named in the starting eleven by Pep Guardiola.

John Stones may have featured for England, however given Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte’s fantastic start to the season for the Blues, one expects Pep Guardiola to reignite that central defensive partnership at Leicester on Saturday.

READ MORE: City Join league Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona's Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

Ahead of the defence will be Fernandinho, with the 36 year-old pivotal to Manchester City being able to handle Leicester’s counter-attacking style - which has proved devastating against the Champions in the past.

Bernardo Silva has remained at Manchester City, despite being linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer, and the midfielder’s emotional departure from the pitch last time out. The Portuguese international can be excepted to be rewarded for a fine start to the season with his 150th City start at the weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan was back on the scoresheet versus Arsenal, as he attempts to better last season's goalscoring tally of 17. One expects to see the German international start alongside Bernardo Silva in midfield on Saturday, with the pair having been key to City’s recent thrashings over Norwich and Arsenal.

This weekend may be the first time we get to see Jack Grealish link up with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, with the £100 million man expected to start out wide for the Blues at Leicester. The former Villa skipper has started all of City’s Premier League matches so far this season, and Saturday should be no exception.

Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in four goals in his last two Premier League appearances, and following reports suggesting that Brazilian players will feature this weekend, one expects to see the winger start against Leicester.

With four goals and one assist for club and country already this season, Ferran Torres will be looking to continue his fine form when he starts up front for City against Leicester on Saturday.

Substitutes: Scott Carson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez.

You can follow the writer here: @harrywinters16

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra