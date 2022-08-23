Skip to main content

Opinion: Liverpool Will Still Battle Manchester City For The Title

Despite Liverpool's poor start to the season, they will still battle Manchester City for the title.

Liverpool look a real shadow of themselves in the first three games of this season. No wins from three sees Jurgen Klopp's side a point above the relegation zone, but this side will still fight for the title still season.

It is advantage Manchester City at the moment, but as we seen against Newcastle, this league can be dangerous at any moment.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp cut a solemn figure last night.

Can't Write Off Greatness

Liverpool are in a poor moment, but to write them off after what they've achieved in the last couple of seasons under Jurgen Klopp would be silly. In the last few seasons Liverpool have achieved greatness, regardless of Manchester City achieving a level above that. 

Three games without a win is poor, and they are a team in crisis at the moment, but let's not forget the Liverpool team of 20/21 who looked down and out and ended up finishing third.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will know it won't be Arsenal or Chelsea that challenges them this season. Arsenal are on the way to being a great team, but time will prove they are still a long way off.

Consistency is the key to winning titles and despite Liverpool's start, they are the only team apart from Manchester City in the league who have year after year proven their consistency.

Liverpool will be there or there abouts this season, it would be foolish to think otherwise.

