Opinion: Manchester City's Lack Of Pre-Season Could Cost Them In Community Shield

Manchester City's lack of pre-season may prove decisive in who wins this years Community Shield game at the King Power Stadium. City will only play two games in pre-season before playing Liverpool in the annual curtain raiser on the 30th of July, whereas Liverpool will have played four games.

City opened their pre-season account last night with a 2-1 win against Club America, while Liverpool beat Leizpig 5-0 in their third pre-season game tonight.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne in action against Club America.

Fitness is of utmost importance, and Liverpool will no doubt have a lot more match fitness when it comes to the day of the Community Shield. 

City play Bayern Munich on the 24th of July, in what will only be their second game of pre-season. Liverpool will play Salzburg three days before the game against City, in what will be their fourth.

Some City players are only getting their first minutes of the season, and that could prove to be a hindrance when it comes to the Community Shield game. 

Liverpool have lost one and won two of their three pre-season games. The defeat came to Manchester United, but Liverpool had a weakened side out for most of the match.

Darwin Nunez opened his Liverpool account tonight with four goals against RB Leipzig, he will be close enough to full fitness when Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns.

Erling Haaland has yet to play for City, with the forward on his own individual training programme in order to be fit for the opening league game of the season on August 7th.

City may very well still get something out of the game on July 30th, but considering Liverpool's fitness advantage, it will take a gargantuan effort.

