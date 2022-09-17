Opinion: Manuel Akanji Is The Perfect Package For Manchester City

Manuel Akanji was a last minute choice and signing for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, but he has truly impressed so far since coming into the team.

In the three games Manchester City have played with Akanji in the side, they have conceded one goal. The Swiss international is calmness personified, and a real option in the heart of the defence going forward.

Pep Guardiola may have a dilemma on his hands going forward at centre-half, but that's usually a managers greatest problem.

Manuel Akanji has impressed for Manchester City thus far. IMAGO / Sportimage

John Stones has been slotting in at right-back to cover for the injured Kyle Walker, but will he face a problem when Walker is fit? Aymeric Laporte will need a few weeks to get back to full fitness, so the choice Pep Guardiola will have to think of is who starts? John Stones or Manuel Akanji.

Manchester City are three out of three since Akanji came into the line-up, and drew the game before his first game against Aston Villa with Stones in defence. The question has to be on Pep Guardiola's mind.

Will Manuel Akanji start ahead of John Stones against Manchester United? IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City face their toughest test so far this season against Manchester United on October 1st, and the centre-back choice the manager goes with will be an interesting choice to look at.

Akanji has been powerful and composed, and brings real pace and control to the back-line alongside Ruben Dias.

A smart signing by Manchester City, and more good work by the recruitment team.

