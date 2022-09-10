Opponent Watch: Borussia Dortmund Beaten 3-0 By RB Leipzig

"A cat playing with mice", is the term the commentator used to describe RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund today, and that's exactly what it looked like on the pitch.

Manchester City's opponents on Wednesday were demolished on the pitch, and if Pep Guardiola was watching he would have been pleased with what he saw.

Jude Bellingham will be hoping for better against Manchester City. IMAGO / Revierfoto

Jude Bellingham was the standout player for Dortmund, but that was not exactly a tough task considering how bad the team were.

Willi Orban opened the scoring in the first-half for Leipzig, and Dominick Szoboszlai made it two late in the half.

Amadou Haidara put the nail in the coffin in the second-half, with ex-Chelsea man Timo Werner getting an assist.

Dortmund had no efforts on goal in the game, and looked devoid of any intensity, or even effort. They set up with a 4-2-4 in possession, and a 4-3-3 out of possession.

There looks to be a lack of creativity and pace in the Dortmund side, and the team that started the first-half with Anthony Modeste should not start against Manchester City.

Amadou Haidara makes it 3-0 to RB Leipzig. IMAGO / Picture Point LE

An injection of pace with Youssoufa Moukoko and Giovanni Reyna in the second-half made Dortmund a slight bit more menacing, but overall Pep Guardiola will not have any fear of losing to this Dortmund side after that performance.

Manchester City do not play before the game on Wednesday, so will be a lot fitter than a Dortmund side who were ran ragged today.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: