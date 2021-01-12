Opposition Report: Brighton and Hove Albion [PL]

Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening as they go in search of a 7th win in a row in all competitions.

Brighton sit in 17th place just three points from safety and havent won a Premier League game since mid-November. To run us through all we have to know about the Seagull's, Rank and Report Football have got us covered...

Opposition Report: Brighton and Hove Albion

League Position: 17th

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 2W - 8D - 7L

MANAGER: Graham Potter

PREDICTED XI

Season Summary

While they're often applauded for attempting to play the type of expansive football that is somewhat new to the bottom regions of English football league tables, Graham Potter’s Seagulls have struggled to find their footing this season.

The South Coast club has found themselves in 17th place, only three points clear of 18th placed Fulham - who have two games in hand. The 3-4-3 formation Potter likes to deploy can bring with it some moments of slick, attacking football however, it does leave the back three vulnerable to counter-attacks. Through 17 league games for the Albion, the numbers back up that vulnerability. Potters' side have conceded the fifth-highest number of goals in the Premier League this season (28) but have the sixth-lowest expected goals against figure so far (18.6). Essentially, they concede goals when they shouldn’t.

There have been some bright spots for the Amex club this season however. Irish forward Aaron Connolly, who is back at the club after a loan spell at Luton Town, has provided an attacking spark for the Seagulls. While he has only added two goals and one assist to the team tally this season, he is often one of the more dangerous players on the pitch for Brighton. The 20 year-old’s ability to drive at defenders and get shots on goal from any angle makes him a defensive nightmare.

His newly found connection with French forward Neal Maupay provides most of the attacking threat for the side. Maupay, the team’s leading scorer with six league goals is a modern forward, not tall or powerful but quick and has the ability to arrive late in the box to connect with crosses, or can do it all himself with mazy dribbling runs toward the net. No matter the attacking outlet, Brighton will be hungry for goals against an in form Manchester City defence.

The Brighton Threat

As mentioned above, the Brighton threat comes from their two forwards, Maupay and Connolly. While Potter’s side struggle to keep the ball out of the net, they have scored 21 goals this season - only three less than their midweek opponent Manchester City. With centre-half Lewis Dunk unavailable for the match, the Brighton defence will be stretched and will rely on the link in midfield for Connolly and Maupay.

Yves Bissouma, who recently emerged top target for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, certainly has the passing range to stretch City, however he will miss the game through suspension.

Pep Guardiola himself has voiced his admiration and respect for the South Coast side, in a recent press conference.

The City boss had this to say on his midweek opponent; “Brighton are a joy to watch, they are a joy to analyse. I said to the players today: we have to be at a high standard to beat them.”

With that being said, recent form and metrics all seem to point to a Manchester City victory.

