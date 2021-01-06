Opposition Report: Manchester United [CC]

Manchester City look to reach their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final with victory in tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

The two sides have already met once this season - in a drab 0-0 Premier League draw at Old Trafford. As the local rivals gear up to battle again, Rank and Report Football run us through all we need to know...

Opposition Report: Manchester United



LEAGUE POSITION: 2nd (Premier League)

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 10W - 3D -3L

MANAGER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

KEY PLAYER: Bruno Fernandes





PREDICTED XI

Season Summary

Manchester United’s season thus far has been the typical hot and cold that we have seen since club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over the managerial role in 2018. After two home defeats in their first three games, capped off by a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils have since kicked on and found themselves with the possibility of finishing the match-week joint top with Liverpool.

This hot streak in domestic play has been led by club talisman Bruno Fernandes. The crafty attacking midfielder has chipped in with a club high 11 goals and seven assists in 16 appearances. His ability to link the attack and defence and get the forwards involved has revolutionised the United attacking force. Marcus Rashford, and early autumn signing Edinson Cavani have benefited greatly from that consistent link. The former boasting a tally of seven goals and four assists, the latter with three goals, all from the bench.

The hot and cold nature of this team is perhaps most personified in their UEFA Champions League group campaign. In the end, Fernandes and co crashed out, finishing third in Group H, three points behind RB Leipzig. United beat that very same Leipzig team 5-0, but somehow found themselves below them in the table.

All in all, there are two versions of this Manchester United outfit that could take the pitch against their crosstown rivals in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final. One is that of slick attacking moves, and direct, aggressive forward play. The other is that of bumbling defensive errors, sheepish aggression and a general anemia in attack. For the red side of Manchester, the hope will be the option number one.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Manchester United Threat

As laid out in the season summary, on their day Manchester United are an aggressive, direct attacking force. After the six goals they put past Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in late December, the formula became clear. Give the ball to Bruno and let him work. If United are to find themselves with a mid season trip to Wembley, it will come from the Portuguese himself. Fernandes will find space in between the Manchester City lines and if any sliver of space is available to feed the ball to the likes of Rashford and Martial, it will be found. While Edinson Cavani finds himself suspended, Rashford will lead the line and lead it well.

If this season’s first Manchester Derby was anything to go off of, Solskjær will not be willing to give anything away. That turgid 90 minutes at Old Trafford in December was a purposeful snooze-fest and United might not be willing to give City any peaks at goal yet again. It would be wise to expect another defensive battle. Pep Guardiola will look to avoid another season of derby defeats, while Solskjær will be anxious to bring the club their first trophy under his watch.

(Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

