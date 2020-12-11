Opposition Report: Manchester United [PL]

Manchester City make the short trip to just outside of the city to face rivals Manchester United on Saturday evening, in a game that could have huge implications on the standings of either side in the Premier League table.

Looking ahead to the weekend's crunch clash, Rank & Report run you through everything you need to know about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side...

Opposition Report: Manchester United

LEAGUE POSITION: 6th

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 6W – 1D – 3L

MANAGER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

KEY PLAYER: Bruno Fernandes

PREDICTED XI

Season Review

Manchester United’s season started appallingly, marked by a 3-1 opening day loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. The next home game was a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, and only one point was collected from the following two home games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

United’s home form was so poor that at the beginning of November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job looked seriously under threat. However, when the pressure mounts, the Norwegian has made a habit of digging himself out of tricky situations, and four consecutive league wins have thrust United back into the mix.

A staggering 15 points from a possible 15 in Premier League away games has kept the reds afloat. However, this weekend’s Manchester derby will take place at Old Trafford, where United’s only victory of the season came via an underwhelming 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

United’s European performances have been more impressive on the whole. An away win at Paris Saint-Germain and a 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig will both go down as famous results, but poor showings against Istanbul Basaksehir and then Leipzig this week meant that they failed to progress to the knockout rounds.

Recent headlines around the club have been dominated by Paul Pogba - perhaps their most talented player - who’s agent Mino Raiola has all-but-confirmed the Frenchman’s impending exit from Old Trafford. Solskjaer’s men will be looking to put their unfavourable headlines and home form to one side in order to secure bragging rights this Saturday.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Manchester United Threat

In this week’s edition of ‘can this team counter-attack?’, the answer is yes. In fact, United’s ability to punish City on the counter has been a primary factor in winning them three of the past four ties.

The movement and experience of Edinson Cavani has served the reds well in recent weeks, but don’t be surprised to see the Uruguayan dropped in favour of the pacey Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

While Rashford has a habit of turning up in the derby, 19-year-old Greenwood poses a new threat as one of the most potent two-footed finishers in the Premier League.

With maestro Bruno Fernandes lurking behind them, begging for an opportunity to set them free, the City defence will need to keep a close eye on the channels and be ready to put the burners on when required.

City’s defence will also need to be sure of foot in the box. United have already been awarded nine penalties this season, dispatching eight of them as the pace and footwork of their attacking cohort often prove too hot to handle.

Despite their attacking threat, United still suffer from full-back issues. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was targeted mercilessly by RB Leipzig this week as Angelino wreaked havoc on the left flank, notching a goal and assist in the first half.

At left-back, Luke Shaw put in a dismal performance and was substituted before the hour. Furthermore, Alex Telles has been underwhelming since arriving from Porto and may be too attack-minded for Solskjaer’s liking in a game of this magnitude.

As a result, the youthful homegrown bite of Brandon Williams may be preferred in what is usually a feisty encounter. The right-footed left-back can be exploited on his weak foot, while Wan-Bissaka, for all his one-on-one defensive talent, was also shown to be exploitable against Leipzig.

(Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

If the above XI does start, United will have plenty of tricks up their sleeve from the bench. Cavani is lethal in the box, Pogba is unplayable when in the mood and Donny Van de Beek is a talented all-round midfielder with an eye for a goal.

It will be difficult for Pep Guardiola to know exactly what to prepare for this Saturday. United have gone with a 4-4-2 diamond, a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-4-1-2 in their past four games. One would have to imagine, though, that the game plan will remain largely predictable: soak up the City pressure before hitting them hard and fast on the counter-attack. Solskjaer’s recipe has brought them derby joy before, the result depends on whether Guardiola has found the remedy.

-----

You can follow the authors here: @Rank_Report

You can follow us for live coverage of the Manchester derby here: @City_Xtra