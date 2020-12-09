Opposition Report: Olympique de Marseille [UCL]

As Manchester City set to participate in their final Group C game, Rank & Report Football give us all the information on their final opponent - Olympique de Marseille.

Despite flying form in Ligue 1, Marseille have struggled massively in the Champions League. The Blues have already beaten tonights opposition 3-0 away in France.

Opposition Report: Olympique de Marseille



LEAGUE POSITION: 4th

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 7W - 3D - 1L

MANAGER: Andre Villas-Boas

KEY PLAYER: Florian Thauvin





PREDICTED XI

Season Review

In a domestic league dominated by one club, Marseille is firmly one of the best of the rest. If the juggernaut that is Paris Saint Germain did not exist, Marseille would be an annual contender for the Ligue 1 title.

The domestic season so far has been no exception. Andre Villas-Boas’ squad has found themselves in 4th place, but with two games in hand over the rest of the league. Those two games in hand could launch the French giants up into 1st place if won.

Florian Thauvin has been the standout man so far this season, leading the team in both goals (4) and assists (5) through eleven games. Those goals have been scarce however, as Marseille have found themselves with the lowest goal tally of any team in the top half of the table, with 17.

The UEFA Champions League however, has been a much tougher campaign for OM. Sitting at the bottom of the group with a goal differential of -8 would have been viewed as an utter failure at the start of the season. Just like domestically, goal scoring has been a sore spot for Thauvin & co. Only one goal scored in five group games will be a huge disappointment for a team of this much talent.

(Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Marseille Threat:

As mentioned above, Florian Thauvin will be a handful for the Manchester City defence. Playing on the right side of the attacking force, the Frenchman could find some joy on the ball in an area of the pitch that may be City’s greatest weakness. Whether it be Morgan Sanson or Bayern Munich loanee Michael Cuisance playing in the number 10 role, each player has the technical ability to link the play between the two wide midfielders and the striker.

Although they have found it tough to score so far this season, this group of attacking players is not to be scoffed at. The OM defence, led by Alvaro Gonzalez, has stayed sturdy as of late, conceding only one goal in their last three league games. They will need to continue their good form to keep this City side from breaking them down.

If the reverse fixture played in France in late October, Pep Guardiola’s side should have no problem breaking down OM. The Marseille defence has proved to be shaky in Europe so far, conceding eight goals in five group games.

Keeping this City side out will be the objective, but how possible is it? That will be the question. If Marseille find the game being played solely in their own defensive half, they will likely break. If and when they do, they will have to rely on their slumping attack to recover the game - a recipe for disaster.

(Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

