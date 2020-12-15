Opposition Report: West Bromwich Albion [PL]

Manchester City welcome West Brom to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, as they look to react to a disappointing away performance at Old Trafford. The visitors lay in 19th place and themselves are in desperate need of some points.

To give you all the information on how the Baggies are performing, the Rank and Report Football Show have got you covered...

Opposition Report: West Bromwich Albion



LEAGUE POSITION: 19th

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 1W -3D- 8L

MANAGER: Slaven Bilic

KEY PLAYER: Conor Gallagher



PREDICTED XI

Season Summary

For West Brom, life back in the Premier League has been grim to say the least. They currently sit in 19th place, three points from safety after 12 games. The club chose not to spend big on their way up from the Championship, seeming to feel comfortable relying on the squad that won them promotion. Which, in their defence, is rife with Premier League experience. Branislav Ivanovic, Kieran Gibbs, and Charlie Austin are just a few of the players that have taken the field in numerous top-flight matches.

Slaven Bilic’s men have found it tough to score goals, the tally of nine that they boast is third worst in the division. Forward Charlie Austin led the team with 10 goals in the Championship last season, but this season the Englishman has found himself regularly out of the starting XI and has yet to score. With the lack of goals, the obvious lack of wins has followed.

Their singular win came against the only team below them in the table, Sheffield United, the Baggies have already found themselves in a relegation dogfight with more than half of the season to go.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The West Brom Threat

The metrics of this game make it difficult to predict anything but a Manchester City cruise to victory. However, if there is one trait this West Brom side possess, it is toughness. They tend to hang in games, even if they also tend to come out on the losing side of them. Four of their eight losses were by a one goal margin, two of the other four were by just two goals. They may not find the elusive goals they need to win games, but let’s be clear, they won't just roll over.

Unfortunately, their major creative threat Matheus Pereira has found himself suspended for three games after a red card in the Baggies 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace. So if they do find themselves within touching distance of a point, or even three, leading scorers Callum Robinson and Conor Gallagher will be their hope at grabbing them. Gallagher is a hard working, hard tackling midfielder who will find himself on the end of late crosses into the box.

If the Baggies can hit Manchester City on the counter attack, Gallagher will be one to keep an eye on for the City defence.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

How to Threaten West Brom

As mentioned above, West Brom can stay in games. But, and it is a big but, if Manchester City can get on the board early and force West Brom to attack from there on out, their lacklustre attack combined with their league worst defence is a recipe for a thrashing.

Without the Brazilian Matheus Peirera, the lack of creativity will be glaring and if City can stay strong on defensive set pieces, the Baggies will struggle to score. All signs point to a City win, and possibly a big one.

-----

