Palace Look to Make History, Kevin De Bruyne in Fine Form - Stat Preview: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face a tricky clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday night, with Pep Guardiola's men looking to claim their third league win on the bounce.

After succumbing to a disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of the east Londoners in October last year, Manchester City have the opportunity to lay down a marker against Patrick Vieira's side when they face Crystal Palace in the final fixture of this weekend's Premier League games.

Manchester City progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon last week, after sending a message of intent to the rest of the division with a stylish 4-1 victory against local rivals Manchester United.

The upcoming clash against Crystal Palace marks the beginning of a tricky run of games for Pep Guardiola's side, who next face trips to the likes of Southampton and Burnley, before what could potentially be a title-deciding tie against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Ahead of a clash that has often tested Manchester City's metal in their league-winning campaigns under Pep Guardiola, here are the key statistics to look out for when the table toppers face off against the Eagles on Monday evening.

Crystal Palace IMAGO / Sebastian Frej Crystal Palace have won two of their last three league games, as many victories as they enjoyed in their previous 14 (five draws and seven defeats). The Eagles have lost just one of their last eight matches across all competitions: a 1-0 home league defeat to Chelsea on February 19. Patrick Vieira's side have taken one point from their four Premier League home fixtures in 2022, in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on February 26. Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne has set up seven goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, only registering more against Southampton (8) in the competition. Manchester City are unbeaten in 13 away games in the Premier League since losing on the opening day of the league season against Tottenham (11 wins and two draws). They last had a longer unbeaten run on the road in the competition between February and December 2018 (14). Manchester City have won all 21 league matches where they have opened the scoring this season. Previous Meetings IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City have won five of their last six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace, with their last defeat at Selhurst Park coming in a 2-1 loss in April 2015. Following their 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in October, Crystal Palace are looking to complete the league double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1987/88 campaign in the second-tier. Palace have failed to score in six of their 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City at Selhurst Park. The Eagles' only win in their last 11 home fixtures against Manchester City in all competitions came in April 2015. Landmarks IMAGO / PA Images

Crystal Palace are aiming to win both top-flight matches against the reigning champions in a single season for the first time.

If Manchester City win each of their remaining five away league fixtures this campaign, they will equal the top-flight record for most away victories in a single season (16), set by Tottenham in the 1960/61 campaign and matched by City in their historic 2017/18 season under Pep Guardiola.

