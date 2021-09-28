Paris Saint-Germain's Abysmal Record Against English Clubs, Ederson Closes in on Landmark Appearance - PSG vs Man City Stat Preview

Manchester City look to build on an impressive outing against the reigning European champions at Stamford Bridge last weekend, as they travel to face Mauricio Pochettino's star-studded PSG side in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side got off to a flyer in the Champions League on matchday one, with an enthralling 6-3 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the defensive aspect of the performance a fortnight ago will almost certainly have to improve, as Ruben Dias and co look to keep out Paris Saint-Germain's Hollywood front-three that is expected to contain Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Ahead of the clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, here is your comprehensive statistical preview concerning both sides and various landmarks to look our for in the French capital!

Paris Saint-Germain

Including two defeats to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season, Paris Saint-Germain have lost four of their last five games against English sides in the competition (W1).

Paris Saint-Germain have lost each of their last three games when hosting English opponents (vs Manchester United in 2019 and 2020, vs Manchester City in 2021).

Paris Saint-Germain were held by Club Brugge on Matchday One, extending their winless run in the UEFA Champions League to four games (D1, L3).

Lionel Messi has scored six goals in four UEFA Champions League games against teams managed by Pep Guardiola (four against Manchester City and two against Bayern Munich) - the most of any player in the competition against the current City boss.

This is Paris Saint-Germain's tenth successive UEFA Champions League campaign and 14th in total - two behind Lyon's national record.

Paris have lost only six of their last 61 European home games (W38 D17), although four of those have come in their last 11 matches at the Parc des Princes including the last two.

Manchester City

City are unbeaten in their last 10 away game in the UEFA Champions League (W8, D2).

Manchester City have not lost an away game in the UEFA Champions League outside of England since December, 2017 (1-2 vs Shakhtar Donetsk).

Manchester City have already conceded the same number of goals in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League as in their first ten games in last season's competition.

Manchester City's record against French clubs is W6, D3, L3 - with 23 goals scored and 16 conceded.

Previous Meetings

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City will be meeting for the sixth time in this game, with the French club looking for their first victory against the English club (D2, L3).

Paris Saint-Germain have failed to keep a clean sheet in all four of their meetings with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola have faced each other 20 times as managers of Espanyol, Tottenham and Paris and Barcelona and Manchester City respectively, with the current Paris boss winning only three compared to 12 Guardiola victories.

Landmarks

Ederson will make his 200th appearance for Manchester City on Tuesday night, should he start against Paris Saint-Germain.

will make his 200th appearance for Manchester City on Tuesday night, should he start against Paris Saint-Germain. Fernandinho is one goal away from his 25th during his Manchester City career.

