Pep Guardiola and City on the Verge of Making History- Man City vs Leeds United Stat Preview (Premier League)

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Wolves, table toppers Manchester City will want to march on to a victory against Leeds United this week. Ahead of the clash, we run you through all the stats you need to know!

City are the league leaders going into Tuesday evening’s contest with Leeds United and have the opportunity to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table with yet another victory.

Despite sitting 15th in the table, Marcelo Bielsa can take solace in the fact that his Leeds side has a favourable record against Pep Guardiola’s men to date, with a draw and a win to their name last season.

Ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, City Xtra takes a look at some of the most interesting statistics to look out for before, during, and after the clash!

Manchester City

Manchester City have won their last six matches - the longest winning run maintained by any team in the Premier League this season.

No midfielder in the Premier League has registered more touches than Rodri this campaign (1357)

Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in his last four matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded the least number of goals out of any team this season (nine goals in 16 matches).

Joao Cancelo has played the most accurate passes out of any player in the division (1140).

Bernardo Silva has registered the highest xG per 90 (0.32) out of any Manchester City player this season.

Manchester City are the first team to reach 12 Premier League wins in the current campaign.

Leeds United

Leeds United have scored twice in their previous two fixtures and remained winless. If they do not register a win against Manchester City, they will match West Ham’s record of being the only team in Premier League history to fail to win three matches in a row, despite scoring at least twice.

Raphinha has scored four goals in last five appearances for Leeds on a Tuesday (80%).

Leeds have won just one out of their last six games away from home.

If Joe Gelhardt scores against Manchester City, he could equal James Milner’s record of being the only teenager to register a goal in back-to-back appearances in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have won just one of their last 14 away matches against the top-flight’s defending champions, with their only win dating back to defeating Arsenal 2-3 at Highbury in 2003.

Islan Meslier is one of the only 12 players to have played every minute in the Premier League this season.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City remain winless in their previous four Premier League games against Leeds, with their last win coming at Maine Road under Kevin Keegan in 2003.

Leeds United won this exact same fixture 2-1 last season, scoring twice from their two shots on target.

Leeds United have won just two out of their last 20 matches against teams that have started the day at the top of the table. Both of those victories have come against the Sky Blues, including a 2-1 win last season.

Landmarks

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have scored 499 goals in 206 Premier League matches. If they score against Leeds, the Spaniard could break Jurgen Klopp’s record of managing a side that has reached the landmark in the fewest games (500 goals in 234 matches).

Phil Foden is on the verge of making his 80th Premier League appearance for Manchester City.

Manchester City could equal Liverpool’s record of winning the most number of games in the English top-flight in a calendar year (33 wins in 1982).

Riyad Mahrez is one appearance away from his 100th in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez is two goals away from 50 in a Manchester City shirt.

