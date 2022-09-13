Skip to main content
Pep Guardiola Confirms John Stones Is Fit To Play Against Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Pep Guardiola has confirmed John Stones is fit and available to play against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed today in his press conference that John Stones is fit to face Borussia Dortmund tomorrow, despite only returning to training after an injury.

The English centre-back pulled up with an injury last week before Manchester City travelled to Sevilla, but has returned quickly from the injury.

He is in the squad to face Borussia for tomorrow.

John Stones

John Stones is in the squad to face Borussia Dortmund tomorrow.

According to Pep Guardiola, John Stones is "fit and well" ahead of Manchester City's game against Borussia Dortmund tomorrow. The defender has returned to full training, and will be in the squad tomorrow.

It is a massive boost for Pep Guardiola, who played Manuel Akanji at centre-back in the last game against Sevilla. The Switzerland international got a clean sheet on his debut, in a 4-0 win.

Pep Guardiola also gave an update on Aymeric Laporte's fitness, after he returned to training yesterday with the full squad.

"I don't think so [he won't be on the bench against BVB]. Yesterday's training was partial, today complete. I spoke to the doctor, he needs a little more volume in the leg, but overall it's going well."

Read More

Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte will not feature tomorrow.

Manuel Akanji will be expected to start against his old club, and John Stones may get a small cameo in the second-half to improve fitness after coming back from injury.

Manchester City had a full squad in training, apart from Kyle Walker who is still recovering from the injury he sustained against Aston Villa.

