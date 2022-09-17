Pep Guardiola Confirms Kalvin Phillips Is Not Fully Fit

Kalvin Phillips is not in the Manchester City squad again, and Pep Guardiola has confirmed the midfielder is not fit enough to be part of the squad after picking up an injury.

Phillips was part of the squad against Dortmund, but isn't fit enough to be part of the squad for today's game against Wolves.

The midfielder has had a tough start to life at Manchester City, and his woes have continued.

Kalvin Phillips is not fit. IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Pep Guardiola confirmed the news in his pre-match interview. Kalvin Phillips was left out of the squad, and the manager declared the midfielder was not fit enough to be part of the match day squad.

Phillips has only just recovered from a shoulder injury sustained against Barcelona in the friendly they played two weeks ago, but has again picked up another minor complaint that has left him out of the squad.

The midfielder replaced Erling Haaland in the 92nd minute of the game against Dortmund, so his injury can only have happened in training.

Kalvin Phillips has found it tough for Manchester City. IMAGO / Focus Images

The good news for Manchester City fans comes from the bench. with Kyle Walker being fit enough to be part of the matchday squad. The full-back should be back for the Manchester Derby fully.

Rodri has started for City, although Kalvin Phillips may not have been expected to start the game due to his lack of overall match fitness anyways.

Manchester City have just taken the lead through Jack Grealish.

