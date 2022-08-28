Pep Guardiola Says Erling Haaland Was 'Born' To Score Goals

Erling Haaland was on fire for Manchester City once again yesterday, scoring a hat-trick in his side's 4-2 win against Crystal Palace.

However, despite the flattering score line it proved to be a difficult game for The Cityzens who found themselves 1-0 down after just four minutes when John Stones put the ball into his own net. Things then went from bad to worse in the 21st minute when Joachim Andersen doubled Palace's lead, heading home from a corner.

City went into halftime two goals down but wasted little time in mounting a comeback. Bernardo Silva halved the deficit in the 53rd minute with a fantastic low effort from just outside the box before Haaland levelled the scores with his first goal of the match just nine minutes later.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Norwegian would grab his second goal to give City the lead in the 70th minute, firing in from close range after a short corner before he sealed his hat-trick just over ten minutes later after being threaded through by Ilkay Gundogan.

The striker was understandably singled out for a lot of praise following the match and nobody was more pleased with his performance than his manager. “Erling has done (this) since he was born,” Pep Guardiola told Mancity.com.

“He has done what he has done all his life, in Salzburg and everywhere he has been he has scored goals.

“Against these type of teams, we struggle because they defend so deep, but he has an incredible sense of goal. The three (he scored), especially the last one, but the first one as well, were all good goals."

Haaland's new manager was also keen to emphasise how strong the striker's mentality is, which he believes was amplified by his response to seeing his team go two behind. Guardiola said: “I saw his body language at 2-0 down and how he encouraged his team-mates. That first (goal). I have a feeling that if he is not involved in the game, he is always there. He never runs away from the game.

“As a striker he is incredible. He cannot touch the ball, but he is always involved. The quality for the first goal, the cross is good, and the second, he is there.

“John Stones should run but he is there. Tell me why the striker is there?

"The third, after West Ham we said put the ball between the defenders and he scored. He does not shoot the ball, he places it in the net. I would say the number of goals he has scored is astonishing.”

Guardiola is correct when he labels Haaland's goalscoring numbers as 'astonishing'- the Norway striker has already scored six goals in just four Premier League games this campaign after netting yesterday's hat-trick.

The 22-year-old will have the chance to add more goals to his tally in three days' time when The Cityzens take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

While it is likely that Guardiola may start to rotate his squad for midweek games, you would expect Haaland to retain his place after such a fine start to the season.

