Pep Guardiola Explains How Erling Haaland Can Improve Ahead Of Bournemouth Game

Manchester City host Bournemouth this weekend in their first home game of the season this weekend after beating West Ham at The London Stadium in their opening game with two goals from Erling Haaland.

Although Haaland's brace won City their game against West Ham Pep Guardiola has been vocal about how the Norwegian international can improve his all round play for the Bournemouth game.

Erling Haaland

Haaland did not waste any time settling into the Premier League 

Speaking in his press conference for the Bournemouth clash Guardiola said: "He has qualities to score but in the process, I don't like the striker waiting for the ball.

"I want him involved, he likes to touch the ball. Not Erling, all of them, they all have to run and have the freedom to respect positions

"If he wants to drop, he can do it. Good linking, extra passes, close to the box I don't want him dropping, I want him scoring like Julian [Alvarez]. All players like to be in touch with the ball."

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez

Alvarez scored in the Community Shield against Liverpool

Guardiola then spoke about developing the former Borussia Dortmund man as he said: "He can be a better player, has the will do do it. He likes football, I never see a player of 21, 22 years-old, maybe Messi he was already advanced, the rest is never finished and always you can improve.

"We'll try this season, next season for him to be a better player than when he arrived."

Haaland is a shoe-in to start against Bournemouth who also started their season with a 2-0 away win.

