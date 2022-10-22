Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game

Manchester City return to Premier League action at home to take on Brighton & Hove Albion and manager Pep Guardiola has given the media a fitness update ahead of the clash.

After midweek action that Manchester City weren't involved in the Premier League Champions return to action on the weekend welcoming Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton to The Etihad Stadium as they look to get back to winning ways after suffering their first loss of the campaign against Liverpool last time out.

The 1-0 defeat at Anfield left City four points off top spot which is currently occupied by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who have won all their games bar one which was against Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to close the gap on Saturday as his side play before The Gunners.

Kalvin Phillips

Guardiola gives fitness update

In his press conference leading up to the game Guardiola briefed the media on the current state of his squad for the game.

He said: "John (Stones) trained with us the last two days, he is on the list for tomorrow. Kalvin (Phillips) is getting incredibly well too they are both recovering really well."

So, whether they will both be in the matchday squad remains to be seen but the assumption will be that it is a little too soon for Phillips who suffered a shoulder injury over a month ago.

The pair will be hoping to get as much gametime as possible so they have the best chance of getting to the World Cup which starts in just under a months time.

Read More

Kyle Walker in Manchester City's 6-3 win against Manchester United

Kyle Walker is more long-term absentee for City but he remains hopefully of going to the World Cup and when asked if he shared the same feeling Guardiola said: "I didn't speak with the doctors. Hopefully he can make the World Cup if he's selected."

Manuel Akanji will likely fill in at right-back again unless Guardiola wants to trust Sergio Gomez again at left-back with Joao Cancelo coming to the right hand side.

