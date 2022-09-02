Pep Guardiola Gives Injury Updates On Three Players

The Manchester City manager has given updates on three first-team players, and when they can be expected back from the injuries they're currently dealing with.

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish were named the manager spoke about, and also Kalvin Phillips, who sustained an injury against Barcelona in a friendly.

It is bad news for one of the players, but good news for two.

Jack Grealish may be fit, but Kalvin Phillips will miss out. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Pep Guardiola, Kalvin Phillips is not yet ready to return to the line-up or the squad. The defensive midfielder did not train today and will be unavailable for the game against Aston Villa tomorrow.

The former Leeds man injured his shoulder against Barcelona in a friendly and won't be fit in time for tomorrow.

Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake did train, and will be assessed today before deciding whether they are fit enough to play a part in the game.

"Nathan and Jack trained yesterday. Kalvin not yet. We'll see the next session today."

Nathan Ake picked up an injury in the first-half against Newcastle United in the 3-3 draw, but has recovered well. Jack Grealish's injury came against Bournemouth, but he is expected to be in the squad tomorrow.

Manuel Akanji will be on the bench if Nathan Ake can't make it, so Manchester City will not be short of defensive cover.

The absence of Jack Grealish has allowed Julian Alvarez to get his opportunity, and it was one he took with both hands.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: