Pep Guardiola Has Been Full Of Praise For Scott Parker Ahead Of Manchester City's Clash With Bournemouth

Manchester City host Bournemouth this weekend in their first home game of the season this weekend and Pep Guardiola has been singing Scott Parker's praise after the manager got them promoted at the first time of asking.

The Premier League Champions opened up their season with a simple enough 2-0 away win against West Ham with both goals coming from Erling Haaland whilst Bournemouth earned a surprise 2-0 win against Aston Villa with goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore.

Scott Parker and Pep Guardiola

Parker has lost all four games against Guardiola

Parker will be looking to change his woeful record against Guardiola as when he was manager of Fulham he came up against him on four separate occasions and lost every time whilst not scoring a goal.

This will be his first time against City as Bournemouth manager and in his press conference building up to the game Guardiola said: "A lot of respect for Scott Parker, patterns are so clear. We spoke and trained and we're ready. 

"It's so tricky, the first games are so difficult, they don't feel pressure because they are in incredible mood.

"They don't have anything to lose, after good karma being promoted, complicated.

"After a few months, all teams have injuries, good moments, bad moments, mood in the locker room, things happen. In the first games, everyone pushes. Always tricky."

Manchester City will be the overwhelming favourites for the game considering how easily they defeated West Ham but Bournemouth like every away side at the opposition will be hoping to cause an upset.

