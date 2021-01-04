Pep Guardiola makes title claim after Man City thrash Chelsea

Despite missing several key players, Manchester City delivered their best performance of the season so far, in their 3-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Following the match, Pep Guardiola praised his players for churning out a 'great performance'.

City acquired a 3-0 lead before half-time and showed plenty of confidence in their attack. They continued to create more chances throughout the second half before conceding a goal in the stoppage time.

Pep Guardiola was happy with his team and said that they could only win a title if they continue playing in the same manner. He thought that his players were 'excellent' in maintaining their rhythm throughout the game. The Catalan manager also acknowledged that his side 'missed this tempo' and urged his players to remain patient - an approach that has won his side two league titles before.

Guardiola stated, "The result is excellent at Stamford Bridge, but the way we played was really great - you can't win titles without playing like that."

"The players were excellent in every way, especially with the ball. We cannot play like other teams; we have to play our rhythm and attack at the right moment. We won titles that way, more patient. We've missed a bit of this tempo. Today we had it."

Pep Guardiola also said that Chelsea have been 'suffering' over the last few games but insisted that they have quality players. On Sunday, Manchester City had a clear game plan, and the City boss was pleased to see that his players executed the same to perfection.

"Chelsea are one of the strongest teams, and they are suffering from the last game. But you see the quality of their players and the bench. We had a plan - we tried to play like we have in the past and it worked."



Following Sunday's victory, Manchester City have moved to the fifth position - now four points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra