Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Failed To Beat Aston Villa

Manchester City were unable to beat Aston Villa yesterday in a 1-1 draw, meaning the Sky Blues failed to move up the Premier League table.
The Cityzens remain in 2nd place after the draw as only a win would have taken them above Arsenal. However, the Sky Blues have gained a point on The Gunners who fell to a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United today. 

City dominated the game, with the visitors controlling 72% of possession and amassing an xG of 2.03 to Villa's 0.26, but despite their dominance, the Sky Blues were ultimately lucky to leave Villa Park with a point after Phillipe Coutinho had a goal unjustly ruled out for offside. 

However, if City had been more clinical with their chances then the game would have already been out of sight by the time the Brazilian curled in his effort from the outside of the box. 

Haaland, Manchester City, Aston Villa

Erling Haaland found himself on the scoresheet once again to hand City the lead in the 50th minute when he got on on the end of a fantastic Kevin De Bruyne cross. 

But the away side were unable to double their lead despite creating several chances and Villa would would seize upon this, equalising in the 74th minute through Leon Bailey. 

Giving his verdict on his side's performance, Guardiola revealed that he believed the reason why they failed to secure all three points was due to his side's lack of ruthlessness. "Defensively I liked everything. Good game. We conceded just one from one shot on target in 90 minutes." he said via The Manchester Evening News. 

"Offensively, in the final third, normally players who are so precise missed a lot. We were not precise in our final third touches and our simple things, especially in the first half. We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but didn't."

Considering how clinical The Cityzens looked in their previous game against Nottingham Forest, Guardiola will be hoping that the finishing his side displayed yesterday will prove to be a one-off. 

