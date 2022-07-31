Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Told His Manchester City Players Following Liverpool Defeat

Pep Guardiola has stated that he was happy with Manchester City's performance in the Community Shield, despite his side's loss to Liverpool.

City were arguably second best for most of the game, with Liverpool looking the sharper of the two sides. However, it is important to remember that The Reds had played two more pre-season games than City and therefore were always likely to be more up to speed than their opponents.

Despite Liverpool being the better side, the Cityzens made sure it was still a closely-fought contest. However, the Reds' extra game-time ultimately proved to be key with the Merseyside natives scoring two goals in the last ten minutes to win the game.

Bearing in mind that City started their pre-season slightly later than Liverpool, Pep Guardiola was pleased with what he saw from his team. Speaking to Mancity.com, he said: “We’ve had two weeks and a few more days now since we started but in general they gave everything. I said to the players I am proud of how they gave everything.

“Now, we have to improve. We need this month of training to get our tempo and we will do it.”

Even though the Cityzens did look like the inferior side for most of the game Guardiola believes that his side still created enough chances to have won the game, saying: “The first 15, 20 minutes they were better. They got the pace and after we got our game - it was quite similar the last 25 minutes [of the first half], we arrive when they leave space and tried to attack.

“In the second half we started really well, it was tight after the goal and our game was there. We were really good against this team, even in the first half we created enough chances to do it.”

And if you look at the xG stats from the game, Pep's opinion appears to be justified. City accumulated 3.01 xG compared to Liverpool's 2.25, so the Cityzens clearly weren't struggling to create chances and could have at least taken the game to extra-time if they had been more clinical in front of goal.

City now have a week to get up to speed before their Premier League opener against West Ham. The Cityzens will travel to The Irons' London Stadium next Sunday as they look to secure their first three points in what they hope will be another title-winning season.

